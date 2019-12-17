Oscars 2020: Best Live Action Short Film Predictions

Many of the shorts address topical issues or lingering social or political traumas.

The Oscar shortlist released Monday for live action shorts offers a range of socially relevant and hot-button issues, including children and families in jeopardy, transgender identity, immigration, off-beat love stories, and animal shenanigans.

There are two French shorts about kids in jeopardy: In “Little Hands,” from Rémi Allier, the toddler son of a chemical factory director is abducted by a radical factory worker in a desperate attempt to keep the factory from closing. And, in Yves Pia’s feel-good comedy, “Nefta Football Club,” two boys intrude on a big drug score when they stumble on a donkey with headphones in the middle of the desert between Tunisia and Algeria.

Continuing with the family theme, “The Christmas Gift,” the Romanian short from Bogdan Muresanu, turns a family upside down when a young boy mails a letter to Santa during the brutal Ceausescu regime in 1989, asking for the dictator’s death. “Saria,” directed by Bryan Buckley, follows two sisters plotting an escape from an abusive orphanage in Guatamela to find freedom in the U.S.

One of the most acclaimed shorts is “Miller & Son” (winner of a 2019 Student Oscar), in which director Asher Jelinsky examines the strain of trying to compartmentalize gender identity for a transgender female auto mechanic, who runs the shop by day and expresses her feminine side at night.

In “Brotherhood,” a Canadian short from Meryam Joobeu, a Tunisian man returns home with a Syrian wife, creating suspicion among his parents that he’s an Islamic terrorist.

One short that stand apart from the others: “The Neighbors’ Window,” from Oscar-nominated documentary director Marshall Curry (“Street Fight”), offers a fresh twist on a voyeuristic conceit, in which a New York husband and wife spy on a young neighboring couple with surprising results.

