Oscars 2020: Best Original Score Predictions

Vets from John Williams to dueling cousins Randy and Thomas Newman are challenging "Joker" rising star Hildur Gudnadóttir for the Oscar.

At the top of a long list of lauded composers vying for Oscars this year are the four who landed both Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe Best Score nominations. Challenging never-nominated frontrunner Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”) are two-time Oscar winners Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”) and Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”), who is dueling not only with himself (“Toy Story 4”) but his cousin Thomas Newman, long overdue with 14 nominations (World War I epic “1917”).

Icelandic cellist/composer Hildur Guðnadóttir’s unique experimental orchestral score for “Joker” tunes into the inner emotional struggles of the lead character, Arthur Fleck. The composer has been praised not only for inspiring Joaquin Phoenix’s performance, but recently took home an Emmy for her avant-garde score for HBO hit series “Chernobyl.” She would be the sixth woman to be nominated for Original Score (Rachel Portman has two nominations, one win), and the fourth to win.

But even these masters are not locks for nominations. The Globes, but not the CCA, went for Daniel Pemberton’s sumptuous jazz score for Edward Norton’s “Motherless Brooklyn,” while the CCA nominated the haunting strings for “Us,” Michael Abels’ return to collaborating with “Get Out” director Jordan Peele.

2018’s “Black Panther” marked the first superhero movie to win the Oscar for Best Original Score, for first-time nominee, composer Ludwig Goransson. This year could cement that sea-change, as Marvel has developed an appetite for Oscars; the test will be twice-nominated Alan Silvestri, whose score for “Avengers: Endgame” was submitted by Disney over “Captain Marvel.”

The sentimental vote could go for another Disney entry, John Williams’ score for late-breaking “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” This would mark Williams’ last chance for another Oscar nomination, as he is hanging up his hat at age 87 after five wins and a record 51 Oscar nominations for a living person.

And don’t count out Oscar-winner Michael Giacchino (“Up”), whose score for Taika Waititi’s popular awards contender “Jojo Rabbit” helps moviegoers to navigate the film’s delicate dance between light and dark.

The music branch could also reward thrice-nominated Alberto Iglesias for his sensitive score for Pedro Almodóvar’s auto-fiction, “Pain and Glory.”

And “Harriet” composer Terence Blanchard could land back-to-back nominations following last year’s “BlackKklansman.”

Netflix is pushing the lush orchestral score for twice-nominated composer Nicholas Britell (“Moonlight,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”) for Henry V Shakespeare drama “The King,” while Laika is supporting Carter Burwell’s soaring score for animated “Missing Link.”

The CCA named Robbie Robertson’s score for “The Irishman,” but it was deemed ineligible by the Academy, which also took out of the Oscar running — for not having enough original music — “Knives Out” and “The Two Popes.” (Par for the course, submission and credit issues plagued “A Hidden Life” and “Ad Astra.”)

Contenders are listed below in alphabetical order; only ones that we have screened will be deemed frontrunners.

Frontrunners:

Alexandre Desplat (“Little Women”)

Michael Giacchino (“Jojo Rabbit”)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”)

Randy Newman (“Marriage Story”)

Thomas Newman (“1917”)

Contenders

Michael Abels (“Us”)

Terence Blanchard (“Harriet”)

Carter Burwell (“Missing Link”)

Alberto Iglesias (“Pain and Glory”)

Randy Newman (“Toy Story 4”)

Daniel Pemberton (“Motherless Brooklyn”)

Alan Silvestri (“Avengers: Endgame”)

John Williams (“Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker”)

