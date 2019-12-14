Oscars 2020: Best Original Song Predictions

With Oscar songs, it's pop stars vs. Disney musicals. "Into the Unknown," from "Frozen 2," is the frontrunner, but look out for Tony winner Cynthia Erivo.

The music branch of the Academy often leans into pop stars in this category — perhaps wanting to see them perform the song on the Oscar stage — as well as hit songs from Disney animated musicals. This year’s consensus picks, with both Critics’ Choice and Golden Globe nominations, are Elton John’s original song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Dexter Fletcher’s bio-musical “Rocketman,” Beyoncé’s single “Spirit” from the “live-action” “The Lion King,” and the follow-up to Idina Menzel’s Oscar-winning “Let It Go” juggernaut, her “Frozen 2″ ballad “Into the Unknown,” also written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. That win is in the bag.

The live-action remake of “Aladdin” also boasts an original song, “Speechless,” from “The Greatest Showman” and “La La Land” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, sung by Naomi Scott. That’s a mighty combo.

And don’t underestimate Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, who writes and sings her anthem for Harriet Tubman in “Harriet,” “Stand Up.” She could follow “Mudbound” singer/actress Mary J. Blige as a dual Oscar nominee for songwriting and acting.

Popular on IndieWire

Sight unseen by many Golden Globes voters, Tom Hooper’s movie-musical version of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” did land a nomination for Taylor Swift’s “Beautiful Ghosts.” (The Hollywood Foreign Press Association were able to listen to audio of the song for their voting.) The Academy will have more time to catch up with the musical, which opens December 20.

Contenders are listed in alphabetical order below; no film will be deemed a frontrunner until we have screened it.

Eric Charbonneau

Frontrunners:

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Elton John, “Rocketman”)

“Into the Unknown” (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, “Frozen 2”)

“Speechless” (Alan Menken, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Naomi Scott, “Aladdin”)

“Spirit” (Ilya Salmanzadeh, Labrinth, Beyoncé, “The Lion King”)

“Stand Up” (Cynthia Erivo, Joshua Campbell, “Harriet”)

Contenders

“Beautiful Ghosts” (Taylor Swift, Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Cats”)

“For You My Love (O Bandeya)” (A.R. Rahman, Shellee, Rianjali, “Blinded by the Light”)

“Daily Battles” (Thom Yorke, Wynton Marsalis, “Motherless Brooklyn”)

“Glasgow” (Caitlin Smith, Mary Steenburgen, Kate York, “Wild Rose“)

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Randy Newman, “Toy Story 4”)

“I’m Standing with You” (Diane Warren, Chrissy Metz, “Breakthrough”)

“Letter to My Godfather” (Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo, “The Black Godfather”)

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.