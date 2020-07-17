Oscars 2021: Early Best Actress Predictions

Depending on how many movies actually get released, there's a swath of actresses in contention, from newbies to returning veterans.

Even in this strange pandemic year, there could be a swath of performers vying for the Best Actress Oscar. Already such indie Oscar hopefuls as “Swallow” (IFC) starring neurotic housewife Haley Bennett, “Lost Girls” (Netflix), starring fierce mom Amy Ryan, and “The Assistant” (Bleecker), starring sexually-harassed secretary Julia Garner, are on view at the Academy viewing portal.

These indies are less likely to go the distance than starry titles debuting later in the year. But more than usual, with folks watching more at home, theater dates uncertain, and more than 9000 slightly younger and more diverse Oscar voters, right now nobody knows anything.

And as the fall film festivals play a lesser role in the usual talent vetting, critics will be more important than ever. Top of the list at Metacritic for 2020 is Eliza Hittman’s Sundance and Berlin prize-winner “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” which stars musician discovery Sidney Flanigan as a teenager seeking an abortion in New York. Always nabbing top reviews is never-nominated Elisabeth Moss, who is more likely to land a supporting nod for Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins” (Searchlight) than her superb performances in dark Shirley Jackson biopic “Shirley” (Neon) or Universal horror reboot “The Invisible Man.”

Another newbie who might make the list is Rashida Jones, who stars as a young mother who connects with her larger-than-life father (Bill Murray) in New York in Sofia Coppola’s “On The Rocks” (A24), as well as Rachel Zegler, star of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” musical remake (December 18, Fox/Disney).

Fox/Disney

And long-overdue Oscar perennial Amy Adams, after six nominations, is also likelier to have a shot for Ron Howard’s film adaptation of J.D. Vance’s “Hillbilly Elegy” (Netflix) than long-delayed Joe Wright thriller “Woman in the Window” (Fox 2000/Disney). Her “Hillbilly” costar Glenn Close (seven nominations) will also likely be back in the running for a win, likely in the supporting category.

Other stars looking to come back to the Oscar race are Frances McDormand as a woman in a van in Chloe Zhao’s road movie “Nomadland” (Searchlight), Carey Mulligan in Sundance hit “Promising Young Woman” (Focus), Olivia Colman tangling with Anthony Hopkins in father-daughter drama “The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics), Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan as lovers in Francis Lee’s period romance “Ammonite” (Neon), which is expected to hit the fall festivals, Viola Davis in George C. Wolfe’s film adaptation of August Wilson’s hit play “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix), Jodie Foster in Kevin MacDonald’s true story “Prisoner 760” (BBC Films), “Little Miss Sunshine” breakout Abigail Breslin as Matt Damon’s daughter accused of murder in Thomas McCarthy’s “Stillwater” (Focus), and cancer victim Lesley Manville in romantic drama “Ordinary Love” (February 14, Bleecker), costarring Liam Neeson.

Taking on real women are Jennifer Hudson (“Dreamgirls”) as Aretha Franklin in “Respect” (December 25, MGM), and Jessica Chastain in the title role in “The Big Sick” director Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Lionsgate), costarring Andrew Garfield as her husband, televangelist Jim Baker.

Contenders are listed in alphabetical order. No film will be deemed a frontrunner until I’ve seen it.

Frontrunners:

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Sidney Flanigan (“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”)

Lesley Manville (“Ordinary Love”)

Elisabeth Moss (“Shirley”)

Amy Ryan (“Lost Girls”)

Contenders:

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Haley Bennett (“Swallow”)

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes Of Tammy Faye”)

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Jodie Foster (“Prisoner 760”)

Julia Garner (“The Assistant”)

Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

Rashida Jones (“On The Rocks”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Invisible Man”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Saoirse Ronan (“Ammonite”)

Kate Winslet (“Ammonite”)

Rachel Zegler (“West Side Story”)

