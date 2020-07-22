Oscars 2021: Early Best Supporting Actor Predictions

Who's going to pop from the ensembles of "The French Dispatch" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7"? We need to see the movies to know.

Ahead of the awards pack for now is Spike Lee’s well-reviewed early Netflix release “Da 5 Bloods,” costarring Clarke Peters, as an ex-soldier who joins his old pals on a return trip to Vietnam, and Jonathan Majors as the son of a traumatized veteran (Delroy Lindo). Also in the running is twice-nominated character actor Richard Jenkins, who plays a con-man in Miranda July’s Sundance breakout “Kajillionaire” (Focus).

Slated for fall release are a slate of Netflix Oscar contenders, including Chadwick Boseman as band member Levee in George C. Wolfe’s film adaptation of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Tom Burke as Orson Welles and Charles Dance as William Randolph Hearst in “Mank,” David Fincher’s biopic about the making of “Citizen Kane,” and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” starring a slew of supporting actor candidates, including Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Mark Rylance and more.

Providing other possible contenders could be Wes Anderson’s valentine to journalism, “The French Dispatch” (Searchlight), costarring Bill Murray as a newspaper editor, as well as Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, and Owen Wilson. Playing Chalamet’s father is Oscar Isaac in Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic “Dune” (Warner Bros.). And playing Michelle Pfeiffer’s son is Lucas Hedges (nominated for “Manchester By the Sea”), who moves with his mother to Paris in “French Exit” (Sony Pictures Classics).

Assuming Guillermo del Toro is able to finish “Nightmare Alley,” Willem Dafoe could continue his recent run of nominations in the supporting category. And following up back-to-back nominations for “Marriage Story” and “BlacKkKlansman,” Adam Driver plays a squire who must fight a duel to the death in Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel” (Twentieth Century/Disney).

Playing a real-life character is never-nominated Vincent D’Onofrio as televangelist Jerry Falwell in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Searchlight). Also bidding for his first nod is Robert Pattinson in Christopher Nolan’s twisty thriller “Tenet” (Warner Bros.)

All contenders are listed in alphabetical order. No film will be deemed a frontrunner until I’ve seen it.

Frontrunners

Richard Jenkins (“Kajillionaire”)

Jonathan Majors (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Clarke Peters (“Da 5 Bloods”)

Contenders

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Adrien Brody (“The French Dispatch”)

Tom Burke (“Mank”)

Timothée Chalamet (“The French Dispatch”)

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Willem Dafoe (“Nightmare Alley”)

Charles Dance (“Mank”)

Benicio del Toro (“The French Dispatch”)

Vincent D’Onofrio (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Adam Driver (“The Last Duel”)

Lucas Hedges (“French Exit”)

Oscar Isaac (“Dune”)

Bill Murray (“The French Dispatch”)

Robert Pattinson (“Tenet”)

Eddie Redmayne (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Mark Rylance (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

David Strathairn (“Nomadland”)

Owen Wilson (“The French Dispatch”)

