Peacock: NBCUniversal’s New Streaming Service, Explained

NBCUniveral pulled back the curtain on Peacock, the company’s upcoming streaming service, during an investor meeting in New York Thursday afternoon. Company executives shared a variety of information about the platform, including pricing tiers, launch dates, and details about several of its upcoming original and acquired programming. Here’s everything you need to know about Peacock:

When does Peacock launch?

Peacock will launch on April 15 for Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and will have a national release on July 15. An international launch date has yet to be announced.

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock will be available in three pricing tiers. The first is Peacock Free. The second, Peacock Premium, will cost $4.99 per month, however the $4.99 version of Peacock will be included in a free bundle for Comcast and Cox subscribers. The most expensive option, also titled Peacock Premium, will cost $9.99 per month. The $9.99 Peacock subscription will be available for a discounted $4.99 per month for those who have the aforementioned Comcast or Cox cable bundle.

Will Peacock have advertisements?

Peacock Free is ad-supported. The $4.99-per-month version of Peacock Premium will also include advertisements, while the $9.99-per-month version of Peacock Premium will not have advertisements. The service will run five minutes of advertisements per hour.

Aside from pricing and advertisements, what are the other differences between Peacock Free and Peacock Premium?

Peacock Free will offer 7,500 hours of content, while Peacock Premium will boast over 15,000 hours of content. Peacock Premium will also stream full seasons of Peacock originals, while the Free version will only have select episodes of original content to pair with its other limited offerings.

What original shows will be streaming on Peacock?

Newly announced Peacock originals include “Hart to Heart,” an interview series starring Kevin Hart; “Girls5Eva,” a Tina Fey-produced comedy about a ‘90s pop girl group; “The Capture,” a drama thriller; the comedy “Lady Parts,” the drama series “Code 404,” and “Hitman,” a racing series.

Previously announced Peacock originals include “Battlestar Galactica,” “Brave New World,” and “Angelyne.”

What original shows will be on Peacock at launch?

NBCUniversal executives did not offer release dates for any of Peacock’s upcoming originals and did not specify which, if any, of Peacock’s originals would be available at launch.

What acquired programming will be on Peacock at launch?

Peacock’s acquired content includes “Law and Order” and other shows from Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment, “Two and a Half Men,” “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock,” “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” “Frasier,” “Saturday Night Live,” among a variety of other shows.

Peacock will also offer films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, and DreamWorks Animation.

Peacock will be the home of “every single movie ever made by Universal,” NBCUniversal Chairman Steve Burke said Thursday. After the studio’s movies are released on DVD, they’ll air first on HBO before moving over to Peacock. Some of this year’s highest-grossing Universal titles include “Hobbs & Shaw,” Jordan Peele’s “Us,” and DreamWorks Animation’s “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.”

Will Peacock offer news coverage and live programming?

Peacock will also make “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” available for streaming three-and-a-half hours before they air on television on the east coast.

The service will also offer live programming from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, including its opening and closing ceremonies, before they air during primetime.

How can you browse Peacock content?

Like other streaming services, Peacock will use algorithms to offer personalized recommendations and will split its content into various categories. Content will begin playing when the app is loaded and users can search for individual films and television shows.

Peacock will offer curated “genre channels,” such as “SNL Vault,” “Family Movie Night,” and “Olympic Profiles.” Some shows, such as “The Office,” will have special categories. For example, “The Office” can be filtered by its most popular episodes and clips that focus on specific characters.

