How to Watch and Livestream This Week’s Impeachment Hearings

The House impeachment inquiry into President Donald J. Trump will be broadcast live this week, with two days — Wednesday, November 13, and Friday, November 15 — of public hearings.

Investigators for the House of Representatives are looking into whether Trump abused his public office for private gain, specifically in his dealings with Ukraine. From attempting to pressure the Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden (and his son, Hunter) for corruption and asking Zelensky to investigate the conspiracy theory that it was Ukraine than interfered in the 2016 election — on behalf of Hillary Clinton’s campaign — to White House officials concealing records of phone correspondence on July 25 between Trump and Zelensky, a number of government officials already testified about these impeachable offenses to Congress behind closed doors.

These witnesses have testified that Trump and his allies — including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, United States Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland, the United States’ former Special Representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker, and outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry — leveraged military aid to Ukraine under the condition that Zelensky publicly announce the investigations Trump wanted.

Related 'Days of Our Lives' Crew Dumped From Contracts As Show Enters Indefinite Hiatus

Women TV Directors Can Call the Shots, But 'Don't Have the Luxury to Fail' Related Disney+ User's Guide: Everything You Need to Know About the Streaming Service

'The Lord of the Rings': Everything You Need to Know About Amazon's Big Money Adaptation

If the House of Representatives votes to impeach Trump, he will be the third president — after Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, as Richard Nixon resigned from office before he was formally impeached — in United States history to face potential removal from office.

The Testimony So Far

After over a month of investigation led by the Democrats, there have already been over a dozen closed-door depositions. Last week, eight of the transcripts from those depositions have been released, with testimony from:

Fiona Hill (former White House aide)

George Kent (Deputy Assistant Secretary of State)

Michael McKinley (former Senior Adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo)

Gordon Sondland (United States Ambassador to the EU)

Bill Taylor (former Ambassador and the top United States diplomat in Ukraine)

Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman (National Security Council’s top Ukraine expert)

Kurt Volker (former United States Special Representative to Ukraine)

Marie Yovanovitch (former United States Ambassador to Ukraine)

This week, the Democratic committee behind the impeachment probe will release seven more transcripts, with witness testimony from:

Christopher Anderson (former Special Adviser for Ukraine at the State Department)

Laura Cooper (Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia)

Catherine Croft (Special Adviser for Ukraine at the State Department)

David Hale (United States Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs)

Tim Morrison (National Security Council’s top Russia and Europe adviser)

Philip Reeker (Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs)

Jennifer Williams (Senior Adviser to Vice President Mike Pence)

Who’s Testifying This Week?

Three of the witnesses from the closed-door depositions — whose transcripts are all now available to read — are testifying in this week’s public hearings.

The live public hearing on Wednesday, November 13, will see testimony from George Kent and Bill Taylor. Kent’s testimony stated that Giuliani had a “campaign of lies” against former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and elaborated on Kurt Volker and Gordon Soland’s ties to Giulian. Taylor’s testimony corroborated a number of claims by the whistleblower, as well as witness testimony surrounding the events of the temporary withholding of United States military aid to Ukraine and the July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky.

Then the live public hearing on Friday, November 15, will see testimony from Marie Yovanovitch. In her closed-door testimony, she claimed that she was ousted from her ambassadorship this year due to “unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives,” specifically Giuliani and his associates.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff will be presiding over the hearings. And according to CNN, there will be one more week of public hearings following this week’s (November 18-22).

Where and How to Watch

Wednesday’s testimony (Kent, Taylor) starts at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, while the time for Friday’s testimony (Yovanovitch) has yet to be scheduled.

There are a number of opportunities to watch the hearings. Both hearings will be broadcast live on C-SPAN, as well as on all the major cable news networks.

PBS is also providing multiplatform coverage of the hearings, broadcasting them live with analysis from PBS’s “NewsHour” team. (PBS notes that, “As always stations make their own programming decisions, but the coverage will be available to affiliates.”) The hearings will also be available on-demand on all PBS digital platforms, including the PBS website and video app, which is available on Apple TV, Roku, and Smart TVs. PBS will also air the hearings in primetime on the digital channel WORLD (fka PBS WORLD).

The hearings will also stream live on the websites for the three government committees overseeing the impeachment inquiry: the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and the House Intelligence Committee.

Popular on IndieWire

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.