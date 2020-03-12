What We’re Watching While Taking COVID-19 Precautions: ‘Devs’, ‘Mimic’ … and Golf

With access to every single TV streaming service — literally — here is how the IndieWire team is spending their screentime during the COVID-19 pandemic.

OK, let’s admit it, the Venn diagram of those of us who write about film and TV for a living and those of us who have a Vitamin D deficiency just looks like two big overlapping circles. But in our attempt to flatten the curve and mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our communities, IndieWire’s team is spending even more time in front of our screens than usual.

Between advance screeners provided to press, huge libraries of TV content on DVD sitting on shelves, and our own fiscally irresponsible number of subscriptions to streaming services, what are we watching? Why? And should you watch it too? After all, it’s only considered self-isolation if you don’t consider TV your friend.

We’ll be updating this throughout the coming days as both a guide, a diary, and a forum. We live in interesting times, and hopefully sharing our coping mechanisms will help.

It also should be stated at the outset, of course, that for our own mental health we really should turn off the goddamned news, but that’s why we have second screens:

March 12

Ann Donahue, Executive Editor, TV: What I should be watching are shows that are going to be contenders in the Emmys race this season. I’m an Academy voter, and I’ve been so caught up in the tsunami of peak TV that I’ve missed some of the standard-bearers: the most recent season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,”; I’m behind on “Schitt’s Creek”; I watched one-and-a-half episodes of “McMillion$” and very much want to finish it out. But what I am instead watching is creepy, end times TV. I loved “Devs” and I’m working my way through the “Westworld” screeners. Am I looking for survival strategies and/or examples of tenacity in difficult times? Maybe. But I may also just be looking for comfort in shows where the answers aren’t always apparent.

Kate Erbland, Deputy Editor, Film: In these fraught and confusing times, there’s nothing quite as refreshing as unfettered honesty, which is this: The majority of my at-home watching (and you better believe I am very at-home right now) is pure, repetitive, easily digestible comfort food. When I flip on the TV at home, I instantly gravitate to old standards: reruns of “Friends, “Seinfeld,” and “The Office,” plus a generous dash of “Chopped” and “Beat Bobby Flay.” Last night, however, I took a small detour and watched the Patrick Dempsey- and Michelle Monaghan-starring rom-com “Made of Honor” on HBO. My initial thinking (rom-coms are always good to make you feel better!) was soon waylaid by something maybe even better, or at least far more distracting (these people are all hateful morons and deserve each other, what a freak show this is, but God bless Busy Phillips for always being the best part of anything she’s in).

Food Network

Tambay Obenson, Staff Writer, Film, TV: Other than screeners for the second season of “Black Monday,” which I have to write a review of before Sunday night’s premiere, it’s been a steady diet of alternative news media for me. That means a lot of YouTube and very little actual television. Once those are exhausted, it’s horror movies (my favorite genre) on Hulu or Netflix until I fall asleep. In the last couple of days, I re-watched “The Descent,” as well as the first two films in the original “The Omen” franchise (the 2006 remake was awful!), and Guillermo del Toro’s “Mimic,” because, well, haven’t you heard? Underground predators that have a taste for human flesh, the Antichrist, and human-sized, mutated cockroaches are kind of in right now! But seriously, “Monos” is now streaming on Hulu. See it!

Kristen Lopez, TV Editor: I’m a nerd already, so I spend a large part of my day watching TCM in general. With the cancellation of the TCM Classic Film Festival, I’m planning to watch my black-and-white movies while weeping. I’ve been fortunate to watch a lot of great movies over the last few weeks, from Fred MacMurray’s “An Innocent Affair” to Esther Williams in “Neptune’s Daughter” and as things shake out throughout the month, my TCM membership is gonna be what gets me through. On the TV front, I can’t recommend “Guy’s Grocery Games” enough. You get the joys of “Supermarket Sweep” with actual cooking! Who doesn’t want to watch someone create culinary gold with nothing more than Velveeta mac and cheese? I’m also catching up on NatGeo’s “Serengeti” series and if you want the beauty of a nature show with the high drama of “Desperate Housewives” (Will Bakari, the baboon, be able to raise his adopted baby on his own?), this is for you!

Matthew Goodman

Christian Blauvelt, Managing Editor: Way, way, way too much cable news. I am an addict and I need to quit this cold turkey. (MSNBC is on right now.) Like Kristen, I’m also a TCM fan, however their lineup in the next few days does not impress me. (I am looking forward to seeing John Ford’s “The Lost Patrol” on Watch TCM after it airs at 3:30am ET Saturday morning.) Thankfully, the Players tournament is about to begin with coverage Thursday and Friday on the Golf Channel and Saturday and Sunday on NBC. I like watching golf in general because, to me, it’s soothing wallpaper. It’s quiet, with even the announcers speaking in hushed tones — an oasis in an age when everyone wants to shout at each other. It’s about communing with nature. I can’t think of anything better to have on in the background and half-watch while you’re working from home. And the Players is my absolute favorite golf tournament. Seriously, I’m an obsessive when it comes to The Players. Set in Ponte Vedra, FL it has the most beautiful course I’ve ever seen, with each round facing a decisive make-or-break moment on the 17th hole: the Island Green, which forces each player to launch their ball across a huge lake and onto a small circular spit of land. Dozens are lost in the water each year during The Players, and it can be mesmerizing to watch even, say, Tiger Woods utterly stymied by this hole. The Masters? It’s OK. The Open? Decent. But it’s all about The Players, as far as I’m concerned, and I will never stop eliciting puzzled reactions from people by asking “Hey! Are you excited for The Players this weekend?”

Ben Travers, Critic and Deputy Editor, TV: Right now, I’m giving Christian the exact puzzled look he expects, even though watching golf brings me a similar relaxing connection — and it may be the only sport still being played, so we’ll all have to find ways to appreciate its slow-moving drama. Anywho, most of what I’m watching is work-related, and since I don’t think anyone needs to hear more from me on “Westworld” until the new episode airs, and I’m not allowed to share my thoughts on “Ozark” until the review embargo breaks, let me provide a quick list of overlooked shows you should be catching up on. Anyone working from home has a bit of free time, and anyone trying to spend more time indoors will need a few extra recommendations — and if one more former friend asks me about “Love Is Blind,” I’ll stab my eyes out — so here’s a few hidden gems:

“Mrs. Fletcher”: Plenty of you motherfuckers missed out on one of the best series of 2019 — Tom Perrotta’s return to television! Kathryn Hahn! Topical commentary on sexual agency! Kathryn Hahn! A breakout turn from Jackson White! And Kathryn “Give Me a TV Show, You Cowards” Hahn! HBO’s seven-episode miniseries could still become an ongoing series if more people tune in, so make the most of your pricey subscription and tear through these delightful episodes. (Stream it on HBO.)

“Better Things”: Pamela Adlon’s beautiful, sharp, and adventurous FX comedy just kicked off its rain-themed Season 4 — which should hold even more weight with Los Angelenos this week — and all three previous seasons are now available on Hulu, making this the perfect time to catch up. (Stream it on Hulu.)

“Kidding”: Jim Carrey’s spin on a dark fate version of Mr. Rogers may be too bleak for some, but it’s second season found the sweet spot between honoring its serious themes and exploring them in creative, engaging, and digestible fashion. With episodes directed by Michel Gondry (including one entry co-starring Ariana Granda and set entirely within Mr. Pickles’ show) and sharp writing from creator Dave Holstein, this one deserves a second look from any fans of Carrey, Mr. Rogers, and good TV in general. (Stream the full series on Showtime and stream the first season on Amazon Prime.)

“John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch”: This hourlong special won’t take long to finish, but it’s an ideal break between episodes (or seasons) of the above shows. Mulaney’s inventive children’s special highlights quite a few talented kiddos while making room for bizarre and very entertaining adult guest stars, including a must-see turn from Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s worth a watch just to feel good for an hour straight. (Stream it on Netflix.)

“Billions”: OK, you just want to zone out in front of the same show for a week? It’s time to watch “Billions.” Showtime’s popular but awards-starved series (with more great performances than I can list) has four seasons already available with a fifth on the way in May — that’s 48 hours of teeth-gnashing, simile-spouting, big-money drama to keep your mind off the real-world news cycle (though if all the trade talk reminds you too much of the real-world stock market, I understand). (Stream the full series on Showtime and stream the first season on Amazon Prime.)

