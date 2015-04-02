Attention, Documentary Filmmakers: 4 Things to Understand About Fair Use

DOC NYC and the IDA hosted the inaugural Documentary Preservation Summit a two-day conference at IFC Center from March 31-April.

The goal of the summit was to draw attention to the growing problem of documentary films

being lost, never to be seen again. Tuesday night’s keynote panel acted as a

call to action for documentary preservation, educating the audience on why

films aren’t being preserved and what can be done.

Thom Powers, artistic

director of DOC NYC and creator of the documentary series “Stranger Than

Fiction” at IFC Center, moderated the discussion panel. One of the biggest takeaways from the panel

was attorney Michael Donaldson’s remarks on fair use. Documentary filmmakers,

you don’t have to be afraid of contracts. Pay close attention to what Donaldson

has to say in the key facts and tips below:

You don’t have to renew a contract. Once the contract is over, it’s gone. That’s the first

thing we look at — is there a survival clause? Second thing we look at is a ‘bump up’ paragraph. Very common for festival rights contracts. Ugh,

spare me festival contracts!! Their idea of negotiating reasonably and your

idea is going to be different. And then the third thing we do is we go through

the whole contract to make sure there isn’t something floating around that

might add to your obligations. E&O doesn’t cover contract breaches, but we

can sometimes slide it in under fair use for this. It is a high-risk area, I

don’t want to misrepresent that. Our deal with filmmakers is that if you get

push back and someone calls and yells at you, we will negotiate with them for

free and you have to agree to pay what the same license fee is that you paid

before.”

Never sign short licenses. “Clips, posters, photos, artwork — anything that you would

want to use and you can’t for some reason can’t get it without going to the

license holder. Don’t agree to any license except all media, all rights, in

perpetuity, forever. It’s so important because these films that you’re making

may become more important in the future, unlike narrative films. Your films

have a value forever. Don’t sign licenses unless they’re as long as they need

to be — forever, all media.”

You never have to pay a penny if you understand fair use. “‘Room 237’ — a third was clips from “The Shining.” Yes, we got a call from Warner Bros. and we talked to them, but

not a penny was paid. In the film ‘Los Angeles Plays Itself’ – there are no

other materials in the fim besides clips. Every clip was fair use. You can’t be

afraid of this. If your lawyer doesn’t think this can be possible, have your

lawyer email us and we’ll send him an article that explains it. When it comes

to music — music is used in two ways. If you’re talking about the music, ‘20

Feet from Stardom,’ ‘Troubadours’ — we never paid a penny for the music in

those. If it’s underscore, it can’t be fair use.”

However, don’t pin yourself into a corner (think outside the box). “Plan ahead so that you

don’t fall in love with a particular piece of music. Or have a composer come in

and write something from the period. Don’t write something that ‘sounds

like this’ — it’s very easy to stub your toe doing that. It’s better to

just go in and say “write some dance music from the ’60s.” Don’t hand

them a particular song. Or, you can do — like, ‘Escape From Tomorrow’ —

one piece that had to be licensed was the music going through the tunnel. So,

the instruction to the composer was to write music that was more annoying than

the actual music at the Disney park.”

