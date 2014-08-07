Attention, Screenwriters: This Indie Film Producer Wants to Make Your Movie (If the Budget’s Right)

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
As the CEO of Footprint Features, Saunders produced and acted in the company’s first two feature films: “Family Weekend,” starring Kristen Chenoweth and Matthew Modine, and “About Alex” with Aubrey Plaza, Max Greenfield and Jason Ritter, which opens on Friday.
Saunders certainly has the acting cred. After receiving a MFA from the Yale School of Drama and a certificate from the UCLA School of Film and Television, he served as co-founder and Artistic Director of the critically acclaimed theater company Footprint on the Sun, which served as the foundation for Footprint Features. But while he continues to act, producing is really his main focus. “I think in a perfect world I could play a little small parts in the movies that we produce, but it’s certainly not the focus and I do really get great fulfillment and love producing in its own right,” Saunders recently told Indiewire.
Now at Footprint Features, Saunders and his team are actively searching for new talent for medium-budgeted (under $10 million) indie films. Indiewire recently spoke to Saunders about being an indie film producer and what sort of projects he’s looking for.
How many films are you looking to produce each year? Two to three?
Yeah. So we did one last year, one this year. We’ve got another one that we’re starting production on in the fall and then we’ve just acquired the rights to another one. So we’re on track to do two next year. The game plan here is to continue to grow – two next year, then, the year after that, three. We want to get progressively bigger. But yeah, we’re moving into two to three films a year over the next couple of years.
Why focus specifically on the $5-to-10 million-dollar range? Is that a range that you think is just not being covered elsewhere?
Figure out how you can limit the number of locations, how you can limit the number of characters and make something that feels very honest and very much from you — like a story you have to tell. Don’t try to do a copycat of something that you saw. A story you have to tell with a limited number of locations and a limited number of characters – I think if you can do those three things, you really help yourself making a produceable project.
Following its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Footprint’s “About Alex,” written and directed by Jesse Zwick, was acquired by Screen Media Films. The film will receive a day-and-date release in theaters and on VOD on Friday, Aug. 8.
