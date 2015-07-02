Indiewire Project of the Day FAQ

Q: What is Project of the Day?

Originally launched in 2011, Project of the Day is a contest that spotlights independent media projects at various stages of development, production, post-production and distribution, in an effort to help independent creatives build awareness for their work.

Q: Who can submit to POTD?

Anyone from anywhere. Domestic or international.

Q: What are the project specifications for a POTD entry?



The only type of projects eligible for consideration are media projects. In this instance, a media project can be defined as a film, an episodic series (traditional or web) or an interactive piece such as a video game or virtual reality experience.

Q: What do I need to do to enter?

Fill out the entry form here. Please bear in mind that in the event that your project gets selected, any information that you included in the Project of the Day form may be published on the Indiewire site.

Q: Who makes the Project of the Day/Week/Month/Year selections?

Project of the Day selections are made by our Special Projects Editor and Filmmaker Toolkit Editor. The weekly, monthly and yearly winners are determined through a public vote, during which time participating projects are encouraged to rally their supporters on social media and beyond.

Q: How do you protect against cheating?

Cheating is absolutely prohibited and we have preventative technical specifications in place — namely email and IP address restrictions — to maintain the integrity of the polls that we set up. To learn more about how we are dedicated to protecting our polling process, please read a piece that we published on cheating at the beginning of this year.

Q: What do you win?



Project of the Week winners “win” bragging rights as well as inclusion in the Project of the Month competition. Project of the Month winners “win” even bigger bragging rights as well as a Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve 12 license and a reported feature story about their project on Indiewire. Project of the Month winners also become eligible for Project of the Year. Project of the Year winners for 2015 will win a Blackmagic Ursa Mini 4K camera and get the chance to attend The TFI Filmmaker and Industry Meetings during the Tribeca Film Festival in April. We will update this page as soon as we determine prizes for 2016.

To take a look at our complete terms and conditions click here. Still have questions? E-mail editors@indiewire.com and write “PROJECT OF THE DAY” in the subject line.

Submit to Project of the Day HERE.