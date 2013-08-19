Indiewire’s Ultimate Guide to Crowdfunding for Filmmakers

As crowdfunding becomes more and more the standard for independent film projects, filmmakers continue to look to Indiewire for resources on the best practices and tips for crowdfunding.

Indiewire’s developed quite a corpus on the topic, and we’ve got a list of our essential reading below. Feel free to bookmark this page; we’ll keep it updated when we publish new articles that are essential reads for those prepping for their campaigns.

SOME GENERAL GUIDES:

Are You Really Ready to Crowdfund? Here Are 8 Tips from Filmmakers Who’ve Been There

Indiewire asked a group of crowdfunders and experts to share their experience with crowdfunding anonymously, and we got some very frank responses.

How to Fund a Successful IndieGogo/Kickstarter Campaign in 5 Easy Steps



Filmmaker Stephen Dunn’s shares his tips on The Lost Boys blog following his own successful campaign.

Crowd Funding Tips for African-American Artists

Darryl Wharton-Rigby’s tips on Shadow & Act are a must-read for anyone, despite what the title says.

The Top 7 Kickstarter Films (and 3 Secrets to Crowdfunding Success)

Anthony Kaufman looks at the top 7 crowdfunded films (as of June 2011) and gains from them some important tips from these success stories.

8 Things I Learned from My (Failed) Kickstarter Campaign

Filmmaker Mark Tapio Kines’ latest crowdfunding campaign didn’t reach its goal, but he shares important tips and lessons he learned along the way.

BIG DATA ON CROWDFUNDING:

Kickstarter, Indiegogo, Seed & Spark? Comparing Crowdfunding Platform Success Rates When It Comes to Film Projects

Indiewire analyzes the success rates for film and video projects on three crowdfunding platforms.

The Cost of Crowdfunding

Former Indiewire blogger (and now the Executive Director of the San Francisco Film Society) compares the cost of the crowdfunders that were around in 2011.

Is Crowdfunding Right for You? One Filmmaker Crunched the Numbers So You Don’t Have To

James Cooper writes about his own experience with a crowdfunding campaign and forces all creators to face an important question: Is crowdunding right for me (now)?

SXSW Filmmakers Prove Crowdfunding Might Not Be the Norm and Final Cut Pro is Still Alive

A survey of which 2013 SXSW filmmakers used crowdfunding sites…if at all.

How Did the 2013 Tribeca Filmmakers Crowdfund (If At All)?

And more of the same for the 2013 Tribeca filmmakers.

DON’T FORGET ABOUT THE LITTLE GUYS — PLATFORMS THAT AREN’T KICKSTARTER OR INDIEGOGO:

Crowdfunding, Now with Member Discounts

A profile of Seed & Spark, a crowdfunding platform created by filmmakers.

The Porn Industry Takes a Whack at Crowdfunding With Offbeatr

Have a sexually explicit project in the works? You may want to check out the porn-specific crowdfunder Offbeatr.

SOME EXTRA TIPS:

Why We Need To Remember Our DIY Roots When Crowdfunding and Ask for More than Money

Seed & Spark CEO Emily Best explains why her platform allows people to donate and rent out goods and services as well as donate money.

One Thing You Shouldn’t Forget To Provide After Your Successful Crowdfunding Campaign Ends

Shadow and Act editor Tambay Obenson clues you in on what you need to do after the campaign is over.

Crowdfunding on the Go! Kickstarter Debuts Mobile App

If you go with Kickstarter (or if you donate regularly), think about their mobile app.

Five Things Film Festival Programmers Told Us about How They Use Crowdfunding Sites

While it obviously shouldn’t be the first thing on your mind when you’re thinking about crowdfunding, how can you stand out more to festival programmers?

5 Things You Need to Know about the JOBS ACT and Equity Crowdfunding



Here was the lowdown about the JOBS Act (which allows for equity crowdfunding) when it was signed.

The 8 Challenges of Crowdfunding Here are some of the problems you might face along the way. Be prepared.

And here’s an update after the SEC developed its rules for the implementation of the JOBS Act.

Upworthy has become responsible for making viral a lot of content that roils emotions– especially from independent film producers.

While crowdfunding campaigns talk about donations, the money is not a gift and you will have to pay taxes… It’s quite complicated so do the research before you kickstart your project! Crowdfunding is a Full-Time Job. Here’s How to Make it Pay. Kickstarter pros talk about how to attract attention to your campaign and make it a success. What Do You Owe Your Backers?