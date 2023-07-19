‘Justified: City Primeval’ Just Became the Most Visually Exciting Series on Television

Director Michael Dinner has been with FX’s “Justified” since the beginning, directing the series premiere back in 2010. In that episode, Dinner established the dichotomy that defined the show when he framed hero Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) in his cowboy hat with a satellite dish over his shoulder. “I said, ‘Well, there’s the style of the show right there,'” Dinner told IndieWire’s Filmmaker Toolkit podcast. “It’s a postmodern Western.”

The new season of “Justified,” “Justified: City Primeval,” takes the tension between classical Western iconography and modern life to another level, placing Givens and his old-fashioned sense of morality and justice on the streets of Detroit. Dinner is back as the director of Episodes 1, 2, and 8, and as co-showrunner and executive producer, he’s responsible for maintaining the series’ visual style. What’s remarkable is how often Dinner finds new ways of presenting situations we’ve seen hundreds of times on television; car chases, raids on suspects’ houses, and even basic interrogation sequences are shot in ways that make them feel fresh without seeming forced or overly self-conscious in their attempt to be different.

The premiere episode has a lot of bravura filmmaking, but Dinner saves his best shot for last. Toward the end of the hour, Raylan drives to the crime scene that will kick the rest of the series into high gear, and Dinner shoots his arrival in one elaborate unbroken take: The camera begins in the sky above Givens’ car, swoops down to follow him as he walks to the bodies, backs away from him through a shot-up vehicle as he examines it and the body inside, then follows Givens again and makes a 360-degree move as he’s debriefed by his colleagues.

For Dinner, the shot was a way of expressing the turning point that the crime marks in Raylan’s life. For this reason, Dinner wanted the scene to represent a visual shift from the frenetic car chase that comes before it. “As a director, you have to find a rhythm, and if you’ve been in a sequence that’s coverage heavy with no shot lasting longer than a second, it gives you permission to do something different in the next scene. You don’t want to get lulled into a pace that’s the same from scene to scene.”

Dinner and cinematographer John Lindley decided that they wanted to find a way to cover Raylan’s arrival on the crime scene from multiple perspectives without cutting to draw the viewer into Raylan’s perspective and contrast with the montage-heavy car chase. Once the decision was made to cover the material in a one-shot, the task became figuring out how to execute it.

The first step was to mount the camera on a drone that followed Raylan’s car from above as it drove up the location; once Raylan stopped, the drone lowered and a camera operator stepped in to grab it. (That operator was dressed as a cop so that he could be in the scene while the drone was in use.) “The drone flew away,” Dinner said, “and the doors [on the next car] were on magnets so we could pass the camera through the back seat of the car. Raylan puts his head in the passenger side of the front seat while the camera’s passed to a grip who’s sitting in the back seat and able to continue the shot, who hands it off to another operator who’s waiting outside the door.”

The magnets on the car doors enabled a smooth movement that seems to defy the laws of physics for a moment. “What you don’t see is that the doors are kind of snapped back into play,” Dinner said. “So it looks like we pass through the car magically.” After that came the 360-degree move, which ends the shot and underlines the chaos that is about to overtake Raylan’s life.

“It was great to feel what Raylan was feeling in the midst of this — that it was just a shit show at that point, what had happened in the story,” Dinner said. While pulling the shot off on a television schedule was difficult (“On a feature, you would have hours and hours to rehearse that”), Dinner feels that the pressure made the scene better. “There’s something about this adrenaline-pumping way of shooting, of telling a story. It makes you go on instinct. Sometimes a short schedule makes you a better director.”

New episodes of “Justified: City Primeval” air on FX every Tuesday.