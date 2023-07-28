Doug Stays Sleazy in Season 2 of ‘Minx’ — Just in More ‘Diamonds and Silk’

Before indie sleaze, there was porno chic. And if Apple TV+’s recent “City on Fire” brought back to life the fashions and music of the early oughts’ indie sleaze heyday, then Starz’s “Minx” absolutely owns porno chic, down to the last unbuttoned button.

Set during the ‘70s as indefatigable feminist Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) reluctantly teams up with porn publisher Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson, sternum bared) to transform her The Matriarchy Awakens magazine pitch into Minx, a porn magazine for women filled with both feminist theory and schwanzes, the show initially premiered on HBO Max before moving to Starz as a result of the streamer’s content purge. Never mind the new home, though, Ellen Rapaport’s silly, sexy, and serious comedy remains as solidly built as before even as the characters experience radical growth in its sophomore season.

Much of it is spurred by the arrival in the season premiere of Elizabeth Perkins’ caftan and turban-clad Constance, a wealthy widow who backs “Minx.” Suddenly, the magazine has funding and connections, which has a cascading effect beginning with the “Deep Throat” premiere party in Episode 2 (Joan Didion is in attendance, which should give you some idea of the fun this series is having with its period setting.) And as the magazine Minx gets a glow-up, so too do the characters of “Minx,” thanks to Emmy-winning costume designer Marie Schley.

“Beth [Morgan, the series’ first costume designer] did an amazing job with Season 1. She really created solid characters, so I wasn’t so much recreating these characters as they’re evolving for Season 2,” Schley told IndieWire. “I knew who these people were, but then we were adding in the money and the fame and the power, trying to figure out how to show that evolution or growth in their clothes.”

In Doug’s case, he keeps the gold chain and the chest hair but frames it all with “more diamonds and silk” for a look Schley describes as “Vegas meets the Valley.” He’s climbed the ladder a few more rungs, but that doesn’t mean his tux doesn’t still have velvet lapels above a statement belt buckle. “Not necessarily going farther, because he was so outrageous, but we made it look like he was wasting his new money on clothes because he didn’t have enough to do. You can really go the distance with Jake Johnson. He has such an amazing presence; he just carries these things that might carry other people.”

Not that Doug’s clothes — or any of the costumes on “Minx” — were necessarily found in the local GoodWill. “We left no rock unturned,” Schley said. “We shopped vintage online, all over Los Angeles — we went to people’s back sheds trying to find things. We pulled from costume houses. But we also shopped vintage fabrics and custom-made a fair amount of things, because the ‘70s were a lot longer ago than we realize.” (A notable exception: Many of Constance’s caftans come from Schley’s “personal caftan archive.”)

The other issue with vintage finds? The proportions. What was chic in 1972 isn’t necessarily fashionable to 2023 eyes, so part of Schley’s job focused on finding perfect fits — especially for the numerous scenes featuring men in Speedos. “The waists are so high!” Schley said of ‘70s clothes. “The actors will never get used to wearing their pants on their waists. Our actors really embraced the whole love of the ‘70s and the humor and the outrageousness of it, so it was fun to work with them. But it can go wrong if it’s not fitting right.”

Joyce’s trajectory from pantsuits to Los Angeles It Girl also features some fabulous period clothes (including vintage Gucci) that both emulate and riff on fashion icons of the era. But if casual viewers have a sense of what the era looked like for stylish women, another aspect of L.A. culture required a little extra research.

The homoeroticism of “Minx” was always there in Season 1, and photographer Richie [Oscar Montoya] takes things even further in Season 2. For Schley, it was an opportunity to take a deep dive into LA. gay life. “It was so much fun and so sexy and hilarious,’ Schley said. “There was a lot of early gay film in Los Angeles, and there’s a fantastic archive called ONE Archives at USC that has the whole history of the LGBTQ community, so I got to learn about a lot of avant-garde filmmakers [at the time] on the streets filming some of the first love stories. It was fun to research that and then use them as models.”

“Minx” airs new episodes Fridays on Starz.