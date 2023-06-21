Why Superhero Genre Savviness Makes Charlie Cale a Better Sleuth on ‘Poker Face’

Editor’s Note: This interview took place prior to the beginning of the Writers Guild of America strike on May 2.

Is Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) a superhero? She’s a human lie detector, that’s reaffirmed again and again over the course of “Poker Face.” The world of the Peacock series is certainly a heightened one, full of murderous actors, murderous racecar drivers, murderous Joseph Gordon-Levitts — all sorts. The show’s tone and, for lack of a better term, physics never stray as far from reality as “Wonder Woman” or “Guardians of the Galaxy,” but thinking about Charlie’s ability through the framework of sci-fi/fantasy genre conventions helped showrunners Lilla and Nora Zuckerman tap into what makes the character tick.

Miles Morales can sling webs all day, but that doesn’t help him solve the dilemma of asking out a cute girl or figuring out a new, more mature relationship with his parents. Likewise, it was important to both Zuckermans, who are veterans of genre shows like “Fringe” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” that Charlie’s ability to always know the truth creates more problems than it solves. “While it may help her solve crimes, it doesn’t help her get justice,” Nora Zuckerman told IndieWire.

“That’s something that goes back to our sci-fi roots or our superhero roots, where you love to throw obstacles up at your characters and go, ‘Oh, you think you’re invulnerable to X? Well, Y happened,’ and see how that affects them as a character and the choices they make,” Zuckerman said. “That’s sort of the most fun thing in my mind about writing genre television: How do you heighten a character’s dilemma? They could be Superman, but how is that a problem for them as opposed to an advantage?”

Looking for the “problem” that Charlie’s ability presents led the writing team to emphasize her optimism and compassion, as responsible for her taking on a case as her instincts about people lying. “There’s something really wonderful about somebody who can tell if somebody’s lying, but they’re not a cynic,” Zuckman said. “Maybe they look at everybody as flawed, but they accept that. And I think there’s something really wonderful about Charlie’s ability to not become the world’s biggest misanthrope. If I knew everybody was lying to me every second of the day, I think I would probably not be Charlie Cale.”

Likewise, thinking about Charlie in heightened, heroic genre terms also inspired the Peacock show’s creative team to get even more ambitious. “I think that when you are writing in the genre space and you have these characters with these supernatural abilities, you’re always trying to find creative ways to use those abilities,” Lilla Zuckerman said. “And like Nora said, sometimes it’s working against them, sometimes it’s working for them, but you want to switch it up so the audience isn’t watching the same thing every week.”

“If you’re writing ‘The Flash,’ it’s like, how many ways are we going to use his Flash-y ‘run Barry’ vulnerabilities, but in an innovative, interesting, unique way? And we tried to do that with Charlie’s ability as well. Sometimes she spots a lie that seems tangential. Sometimes she hears the truth and that’s the linchpin. Sometimes she hears somebody lying and makes a false assumption, so we played around with it like you would if you were writing a genre show,” Lilla Zuckerman said.

“Poker Face” Phillip Caruso / Peacock

It’s possible to track how Charlie deals with the lies she encounters over the course of “Poker Face” Season 1, and each episode plays a different game with the truths and lies that Charlie hears. Episode 3, “The Stall,” gives Charlie enough lies to call bullshit on BBQ restaurant owner Taffy (Lil Rel Howery) fairly early on. The challenge of the episode is that nobody else would be inclined to believe her, so Charlie needs to figure out how to get him to make a mistake.

Meanwhile, in Episode 7, “The Future of the Sport,” Charlie stays on the side of up-and-coming racer Davis (Charles Melton) because, even though he knew his car was tampered with, when he “discovers” the sabotage with Charlie, he only says things that are, mechanically, true. It keeps her in ignorance and us in suspense until much later, when a lie about the lucky photo he keeps in his car unleashes Charlie’s power.

“[Our genre background] definitely helped it came to writing ‘Poker Face’ because a lot of writers might have approached Charlie’s ability and the way this show lays it out as a story problem. We saw it as a story opportunity,” Nora Zuckerman said.

“Poker Face” Peacock

The story problem that hamstrings mysteries is much more quotidian than Charlie’s intuitive powers. “Cell phones become like story poison,” Lilla Zuckerman said. The obvious solution to a lot of the situations that Charlie finds herself in would be to call for help, to look something up, to Google a different way off of Shit Mountain. “And Charlie can’t do that because she doesn’t have a cell phone,” Lilla Zuckerman said.

But not having a cell phone is a superpower of its own on “Poker Face,” too. “Her face is not in a phone in the way that all of ours are. We’re all guilty of escaping into the screen, and Charlie can’t do that. So instead her head is up, she’s listening, she’s hearing the innocuous lie that makes her go, ‘Why would you lie about that?’” Lilla Zuckerman said. “And that leads to a bigger investigation. So, we’ve joked before that maybe all of us would be solving murders on a regular basis if we weren’t so buried in our own technology.”