Project of the Day: 'Royalty Free: The Music of Kevin MacLeod'
Here’s your daily dose of an indie film in progress — at the end of the week, you’ll have the chance to vote for your favorite.

In the meantime: Is this a movie you’d want to see? Tell us in the comments.

Royalty Free: The Music of Kevin MacLeod

Tweetable Logline: A documentary on Kevin MacLeod, a composer who releases his music for free, so his work has ended up-EVERYWHERE. YouTube, Hollywood, porn

Elevator Pitch: “Royalty Free: The Music of Kevin MacLeod” is a documentary on Kevin MacLeod, a composer who releases all his music for free (over 2,000 tracks), so his work has ended up in millions of YouTube videos, thousands of films including Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo,” an amusement park, cute cat videos, and porn among other odd places. He’s a legend among indie filmmakers and YouTubers and a known rebel in the composing world. How does he make all this music? Why does he release it for free? Do other composers like what he’s doing? Should others follow in his footsteps?

Production Team: 
Ryan Camarda – Director / Producer
Ari Greenberg – Producer
Tomas Uhliarik – VFX Support

About the film: My friends and I needed royalty free music for our college films, found Kevin’s site, and then kept on coming back. Once I looked at his IMDb page, I was like WOW, how & why does this guy do what he does? I wondered how one person could create so much music in so many varied genres, and how he makes a living while releasing his music for free. Ultimately, we want to spread the word about Kevin and help people understand how Kevin got so big, who he is, and why this story matters.

Current Status: Fundraising

