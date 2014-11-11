Project of the Day: ‘Royalty Free: The Music of Kevin MacLeod’

Here’s your daily dose of an indie film in progress — at the end of the week, you’ll have the chance to vote for your favorite.

In the meantime: Is this a movie you’d want to see? Tell us in the comments.

Royalty Free: The Music of Kevin MacLeod

Tweetable Logline: A documentary on Kevin MacLeod, a composer who releases his music for free, so his work has ended up-EVERYWHERE. YouTube, Hollywood, porn…



Elevator Pitch: “Royalty Free: The Music of Kevin MacLeod” is a documentary on Kevin MacLeod, a composer who releases all his music for free (over 2,000 tracks), so his work has ended up in millions of YouTube videos, thousands of films including Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo,” an amusement park, cute cat videos, and porn among other odd places. He’s a legend among indie filmmakers and YouTubers and a known rebel in the composing world. How does he make all this music? Why does he release it for free? Do other composers like what he’s doing? Should others follow in his footsteps?

Production Team:

Ryan Camarda – Director / Producer

Ari Greenberg – Producer

Tomas Uhliarik – VFX Support