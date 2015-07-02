Submit to Indiewire’s Project of the Day Contest

Making a movie? Want instant fame and adoration? Maybe even a prize? Then please, step right up and fill out our form to be considered as Indiewire’s Project of the Day.

You can be a part of crowdfunding sites such as Kickstarter, Indiegogo or Seed&Spark; you can be doing it all on your own. Whatever the case, we want to help filmmakers and other creators gain exposure.

If you’re selected as a Project of the Day, you’ll get at least two shots at glory: Once when we publish the profile of your film and again at the end of the week, when we ask readers to vote for the POTD they liked best. That POTD will go on for another vote at the end of the month.

As for prizes, the winner of Project of the Month will get a reported feature story about their project on Indiewire and will be eligible for Project of the Year. The Project of the Year winner for 2015 will get bragging rights, a story announcing the news and the chance to attend The TFI Filmmaker and Industry Meetings during the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2016.

Here are a bunch of examples of the POTD column.

So what are you waiting for? You can’t win it unless you fill out the form. And if you’ve got questions, refer to our FAQ.