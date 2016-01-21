Sundance: How the Director-Writer-Star of ‘The 4th’ Found His Comedic Voice

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
For years now, I’ve been operating more of less like a “one-man band” filmmaker by writing, directing, editing and acting in my own TV, digital and film projects, and my first feature “The 4th” is no different. Not to say I also didn’t get plenty of help from my usual collaborators, like Shane Bruce Johnston and HotHouse Productions, whom I made my last Sundance film, “Funnel.”
My “do everything” process originally grew out of necessity and eventually turned into my preferred method of creating my work. It allows for me to tell the stories the way I want with less interference, and I can move quickly on my own projects without having to rely on many others to get started. Not that I don’t work with others, it’s still a team effort many times, but with me doing so much, it allows me to keep the crew small, and less people I’ll need to communicate with at each phase.
All the different stages and roles in the process satisfy me creatively in different ways, but it really just feels like one thing to me, filmmaking. For instance, I’ll be directing a scene from something I wrote that I’m acting in and thinking about how I’m going to edit it all at the same time. So it all just feels like one thing to me with different stages rather than roles.
The rest of the crew also came mostly from a combination of my friends and various people via HotHouse Productions, like line producer Eric Binns (Rizzo’s production company) and we pretty much approached it like an experiment allowing for little to no pressure. I knew once I finished the film, I’d either have a low budget feature, a long short film, or a mess I could learn from.
“The 4th” premieres at the Sundance Film Festival at 8:30PM on Saturday, January 23 at the Prospector Square Theatre.
By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.