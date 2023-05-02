John C. Reilly to Lead Cannes Un Certain Regard Jury

John C. Reilly will now help pick which film will have its own winning time at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The “Winning Time” star and “Chicago” Oscar nominee has officially been selected as the president of the Un Certain Regard jury for the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Reilly’s previous films ranging from Lynne Ramsay’s “We Need to Talk About Kevin” to Roman Polanski’s “Carnage” and Yórgos Lánthimos’ “The Lobster” have formerly debuted at the festival. Reilly most recently appeared briefly in the Cannes Competition-selected “Stars at Noon” helmed by Claire Denis.

“I experienced so many unforgettable moments at the Cannes Film Festival, from my unexpected first visit with Paul Thomas Anderson to my 50th birthday, celebrated on the stage at the Palais!” Reilly said in a press statement. “It is therefore an incredible honor for me to be chosen as President of the Un Certain Regard Jury. Many of the films I’ve had the good fortune to star in have been selected by the Festival over the years, and nothing is more exceptional than being invited to this incredible annual gathering of all that the best cinema has to offer.”

Reilly added, “I look forward to contributing to launching a new generation of filmmakers as the Festival has done since its creation. I am honored and excited. ¡Viva Cinema!”

The 2023 jury is rounded out by French director and screenwriter Alice Winocour, German actress Paula Beer, Franco-Cambodian director and producer Davy Chou, and Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne.

This year’s Un Certain Regard program, which regularly celebrates emerging and under-seen filmmakers, includes 20 films in competition, eight of which are first features. Last year, French directors Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret’s “The Worst Ones” won the Un Certain Regard Prize, awarded by the 2022 President of the Jury Valeria Golino. First features in Un Certain Regard are also eligible for the Camera d’Or prize, which honors a first film from any of the festival’s sections.

For the full 2023 Cannes Film Festival lineup, click here. As of now, no jury members have been announced for the Competition besides president Ruben Östlund. The festival is two weeks out, running May 16 through 27.