David Fincher, Steven Soderbergh, Patty Jenkins, Angela Bassett Among 2023 Tribeca Talks

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rosie Perez, Jane Fonda, Paul McCartney, Katie Holmes, and many more round out Tribeca's Talks and Reunions this year.
We may be getting our first look at David Fincher’s upcoming “The Killer” at this year’s 2023 Tribeca Festival.

The New York event, running June 7 through 18, has just announced its Tribeca Talks and Reunions lineup, and they’re led by a starry slate of conversations with creators, artists, actors, and musicians alike.

Among the highlights, Fincher will appear in conversation with fellow filmmaker Steven Soderbergh as part of the festival’s Directors series, which Patty Jenkins and Katie Holmes will also participate in; the Storytellers series will include Paul McCartney in conversation with Conan O’Brien for a recording of the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend”; John Mellencamp will speak with David Letterman; Lin-Manuel Miranda sits down with Rosie Perez; Kevin Sullivan and Angela Bassett will reunite for the 25th anniversary of “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”; Mario Van Peebles, Michael Michele, and Fab 5 Freddy return for “New Jack City”; and Jane Fonda will receive the Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award from presenter Alicia Keys, followed by a conversation with Robin Roberts.

The full lineup is below:

2023 Tribeca Festival Storytellers

Paul McCartney in Conversation with Conan O’Brien for a podcast recording of “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend”
DATE: Thursday, June 15
TIME: 6:00 PM
LOCATION: BMCC

John Mellencamp in Conversation with David Letterman
DATE: Thursday, June 8
TIME: 6:00 PM
LOCATION: BMCC

Lin-Manuel Miranda in Conversation with Rosie Perez
DATE: Tuesday, June 13
TIME: 6:00 PM
LOCATION: BMCC

Chance the Rapper
DATE: Wednesday, June 14
TIME: 6:00 PM
LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Gov Ball x Tribeca Presents: Diplo
DATE: Saturday, June 10
TIME: 12:00 PM
LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Billy Porter
DATE: Thursday, June 15
TIME: 6:00 PM
LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Hailee Steinfeld
DATE: Friday, June 16
TIME: 6:00 PM
LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

2023 Tribeca Festival Directors Series

David Fincher in conversation with Steven Soderbergh
DATE: Thursday, June 15
TIME: 8:00 PM
LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Patty Jenkins in conversation with Katie Holmes
DATE: Thursday, June 8
TIME: 6:00 PM
LOCATION: SVA Theatre

2023 Tribeca Festival Reunions

“Wild Style” (United States)
After the Movie: A panel with Charlie Ahearn, Lee Quiñones, Fab 5 Freddy, and Grand Wizzard Theodore, moderated by Pitchfork staff writer Alphonse Pierre.
DATE: June 10
TIME: 2:30 PM
LOCATION: SVA Theatre

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back” (United States)
After the Movie: A panel with Kevin Sullivan and Angela Bassett, moderated by Torell Shavone Taylor.
DATE: Saturday, June 17
TIME: 4:00 PM
LOCATION: SVA Theatre

“New Jack City” (United States)
After the Movie: A panel with Mario Van Peebles, Michael Michele, and Fab 5 Freddy.
DATE: Saturday, June 17
TIME: 8:00 PM
LOCATION: SVA Theatre

Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award

The award will be presented to Jane Fonda by Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys. Fonda will be joined in conversation by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts.
DATE: Saturday, June 10
TIME: 5:00 PM
LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

2023 Master Classes

Master Class – Fact Checking with The New Yorker
DATE: Monday, June 12
TIME: 2:30 PM
LOCATION: SVA Theatre

Master Class – Genre Filmmaking with Mike Flanagan
DATE: Thursday, June 15
TIME: 2:30 PM
LOCATION: SVA Theatre

Master Class: The Dream Team – Careers in Talent Representation
DATE: June 16
TIME: 2:30 PM
LOCATION: SVA Theatre

