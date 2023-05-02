David Fincher, Steven Soderbergh, Patty Jenkins, Angela Bassett Among 2023 Tribeca Talks

We may be getting our first look at David Fincher’s upcoming “The Killer” at this year’s 2023 Tribeca Festival.

The New York event, running June 7 through 18, has just announced its Tribeca Talks and Reunions lineup, and they’re led by a starry slate of conversations with creators, artists, actors, and musicians alike.

Among the highlights, Fincher will appear in conversation with fellow filmmaker Steven Soderbergh as part of the festival’s Directors series, which Patty Jenkins and Katie Holmes will also participate in; the Storytellers series will include Paul McCartney in conversation with Conan O’Brien for a recording of the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend”; John Mellencamp will speak with David Letterman; Lin-Manuel Miranda sits down with Rosie Perez; Kevin Sullivan and Angela Bassett will reunite for the 25th anniversary of “How Stella Got Her Groove Back”; Mario Van Peebles, Michael Michele, and Fab 5 Freddy return for “New Jack City”; and Jane Fonda will receive the Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award from presenter Alicia Keys, followed by a conversation with Robin Roberts.

The full lineup is below:

2023 Tribeca Festival Storytellers

Paul McCartney in Conversation with Conan O’Brien for a podcast recording of “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend”

DATE: Thursday, June 15

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: BMCC

John Mellencamp in Conversation with David Letterman

DATE: Thursday, June 8

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: BMCC

Lin-Manuel Miranda in Conversation with Rosie Perez

DATE: Tuesday, June 13

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: BMCC

Chance the Rapper

DATE: Wednesday, June 14

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Gov Ball x Tribeca Presents: Diplo

DATE: Saturday, June 10

TIME: 12:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Billy Porter

DATE: Thursday, June 15

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Hailee Steinfeld

DATE: Friday, June 16

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

2023 Tribeca Festival Directors Series

David Fincher in conversation with Steven Soderbergh

DATE: Thursday, June 15

TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

Patty Jenkins in conversation with Katie Holmes

DATE: Thursday, June 8

TIME: 6:00 PM

LOCATION: SVA Theatre

2023 Tribeca Festival Reunions

“Wild Style” (United States)

After the Movie: A panel with Charlie Ahearn, Lee Quiñones, Fab 5 Freddy, and Grand Wizzard Theodore, moderated by Pitchfork staff writer Alphonse Pierre.

DATE: June 10

TIME: 2:30 PM

LOCATION: SVA Theatre

“How Stella Got Her Groove Back” (United States)

After the Movie: A panel with Kevin Sullivan and Angela Bassett, moderated by Torell Shavone Taylor.

DATE: Saturday, June 17

TIME: 4:00 PM

LOCATION: SVA Theatre

“New Jack City” (United States)

After the Movie: A panel with Mario Van Peebles, Michael Michele, and Fab 5 Freddy.

DATE: Saturday, June 17

TIME: 8:00 PM

LOCATION: SVA Theatre

Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award



The award will be presented to Jane Fonda by Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys. Fonda will be joined in conversation by Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts.

DATE: Saturday, June 10

TIME: 5:00 PM

LOCATION: The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios

2023 Master Classes

Master Class – Fact Checking with The New Yorker

DATE: Monday, June 12

TIME: 2:30 PM

LOCATION: SVA Theatre

Master Class – Genre Filmmaking with Mike Flanagan

DATE: Thursday, June 15

TIME: 2:30 PM

LOCATION: SVA Theatre

Master Class: The Dream Team – Careers in Talent Representation

DATE: June 16

TIME: 2:30 PM

LOCATION: SVA Theatre