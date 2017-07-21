Charlie Sheen’s ‘9/11’ Thriller Looks Like One of the Most Offensive Films Ever Made — Watch

There are really no words to describe how disgraceful and offensive the trailer is for Charlie Sheen’s “9/11.” We know you shouldn’t necessarily judge an entire movie based on the trailer, but that motto doesn’t apply for a drama that turns the tragedy of September 11, 2001 into a survival thriller and uses the impending collapse of the towers as a ticking-time clock against which your main characters must escape if they want to live.

Sheen’s involvement with such tragedy exploitation is hardly surprising given his career nosedive in recent years, but what exactly co-stars Whoopi Goldberg and Gina Gerhson saw in this material remains to be seen. Movies like “United 93” and “World Trade Center” have used the tragedy of 9/11 to tell real stories of American heroism. Sheen’s “9/11” turns the event into a disaster thriller.

“9/11” is co-written and directed by Martin Guigui, who will hopefully not go on to direct any films after this one. The story centers around five people who get stuck in an elevator during the attacks and must rely on hope and each other to survive.

Atlas Distribution Company is opening the film in theaters September 8. Watch the trailer below.

