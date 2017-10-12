Read Next: ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Both Receive A Grades from CinemaScore as Fans Flock to Double Features
‘A Night at the Garden’ Documentary Resurrects a Chilling 1930s Nazi Rally in New York City — Watch

Two-time Oscar nominee Marshall Curry pieces together a forgotten moment in history in Field of Vision's latest offering.
"A Night at the Garden"
"A Night at the Garden"
Vimeo
Marshall Curry has been nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar twice, once for “Street Fight” in 2006 and again for “If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front” in 2012, and his work has brought viewers into worlds both uncomfortable and intense. His Tribeca-winning documentary “Point and Shoot,” for instance, followed the first person account of the Libyan revolution against dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The documentarian has again combined the political with the horrific for his new short documentary “A Night at the Garden,” which has officially made its debut on Field of Vision. The seven-minute film pieces together archival footage from 1939 to create a first-hand look at a Nazi rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden which attracted 22,000 Americans. The rally is rarely mentioned in the history books, making Marshall’s account a true dark and chilling revelation.

The official synopsis reads: “Madison Square Garden is known for its rock shows, boxing matches, and hockey games. But back in 1939, MSG also played host to an American Nazi rally, mere months before the start of World War II. Through the use of archival footage, Curry captures the fervor of the German American Bund, a pro-Nazi organization based in the U.S.”

Watch the documentary below.

