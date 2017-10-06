Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo del Toro and Alejandro G. Iñarritu Join Forces for Mexico Earthquake Relief — Watch

Alfonso Cuarón has joined forces with Anonymous Content and Participant Media to launch “Mexico Rises,” a multi-platform initiative that will help raise funds to help the communities in Mexico impacted by the recent earthquakes. The campaign is now live on GlobalGiving and all donations will go to supplying families with food, water, medication, and shelter, as well as to a support plan to obtain long-term sustainable work necessary for recovery.

“The devastating earthquakes in Mexico have elicited a deeply moving response from the Mexican people,” Cuarón said in an official statement. “In the history of our community, we have never been so informed, united and connected as we are right now. Citizens have taken this matter into their own hands and have selflessly and tirelessly worked together to come to the aid of their neighbors. Following their inspiring lead, I’m compelled to take action and join them to help begin the reconstruction of our beautiful country as it starts to recover from these tragic events.”

The initiative has launched with a PSA video scored by Steven Price, who worked with Cuarón on “Gravity.” The video features the likes of Eva Longoria, Michael Fassbender, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Emily Blunt, and Cuarón’s fellow filmmakers and friends Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu and Guillermo del Toro. Donate to the cause here and watch the video below.