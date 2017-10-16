Alfonso Cuarón Says ‘The Shape of Water’ is ‘Amazingly Sublime,’ Teases Why ‘Roma’ is Taking So Long

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” is just under two months away from hitting theaters, and it’s already making fans out of some of the best directors in the world. Alfonso Cuarón, the Oscar winner behind “Gravity” and “Children of Men,” had nothing but raves for “The Shape of Water” while speaking to Variety at Lyon’s Lumière Film Festival

“It’s such an amazingly sublime, beautiful film,” he said. “Go, run immediately and go see that film. It’s absolutely sublime.”

“The Shape of Water” is set during the Cold War and centers around the unusual romance between a lonely custodial worker (Best Actress contender Sally Hawkins) and an amphibious sea creature (Doug Jones) being tested on in a government facility. The movie won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and is considered a major contender in the upcoming awards race.

Cuarón last dominated Oscar season with “Gravity” in 2013, which won him the Best Director prize. He hasn’t released another feature since, though he has been hard at work on the lengthy post-production required for his follow-up, “Roma.” Not much is known about Cuarón’s new film other than it is the director’s first Mexican feature since “Y Tu Mama Tambien” and centers around the year in the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City. Cuarón told Variety he’s enjoying keeping the secrecy for now.

“I cannot talk much about it because I don’t want to prejudice anyone about what it is or is not,” he said. “All I can tell you is that it was as if I was drifting in the ocean and I was thrown, with this film, a safety jacket.”

The director finished production on “Roma” in the beginning of the year, and while some believed he might be able to get it ready for the 2017 awards season, it turns out that hasn’t been the case. Cuarón has been in post-production for months now and will continue to be for reasons he is not ready to divulge in full just yet.

“Because of the nature of what I did, it’s a very long post production,” he teased. “We’ve been working on the post-production of that film for months now. It has to do with dynamics of ambitions and finance in terms of windows of opportunity that we can find throughout the months.”

Clearly Cuarón has something big in store for “Roma” that can’t be pulled off so easily. Expect the film to be released sometime in 2018.