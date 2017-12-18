Read Next: Turner Classic Movies Needs a New Home, Not Just New Leadership
Amber Tamblyn, Asia Argento, and More React to Rose McGowan’s Criticism of Golden Globes Protestors’ ‘Hypocrisy’

McGowan's weekend disapproval of the planned protest brought out both famous supporters and detractors on Twitter.
Some of Hollywood’s most outspoken women are responding to actress and filmmaker Rose McGowan’s recent denunciation of Golden Globe nominees who reportedly plan on wearing black at next month’s ceremony to demonstrate against industry-wide sexual misconduct. On December 17, Amber Tamblyn published a four-tweet thread reacting to McGowan’s initial claim that Meryl Streep and others would show “hypocrisy” with their “silent protest.”

Tamblyn has written two New York Times op-eds (here and here) addressing the alleged inappropriate behavior of powerful men in Hollywood; McGowan publicly stated on October 12 that she was raped by Harvey Weinstein and has been a long-time supporter of abused and harassed women in the industry.

Asia Argento, McGowan’s recent dinner companion and another Weinstein rape accuser, then wrote that Tamblyn should have called McGowan or tweeted directly to her friend’s attention; Tamblyn replied that they the thread had been proceeded by a lengthy phone discussion.

McGowan’s onscreen sisters from “Charmed,” Alyssa Milano — who is credited for helping popularize the #MeToo movement — and Holly Marie Combs both answered Tamblyn as well.


Also coming to McGowan’s defense was Dylan Farrow, author of a recent LA Times op-ed questioning why the #MeToo movement hasn’t stopped the film community from collaborating with her estranged, adoptive father, Woody Allen. In the early ’90s, Farrow contends that Allen sexually assaulted her, when she was just seven years old. Dylan Farrow is the sister of Ronan Farrow, The New Yorker writer who convinced Argento and others to go on-record accusing Weinstein of rape.

The Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, January 7 at the Beverly Hilton.

