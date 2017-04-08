Read Next: Cillian Murphy Almost Played J. Robert Oppenheimer in a 2014 TV Series
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Anthony Hopkins Calls ‘Transformers’ Director Michael Bay ‘A Genius’ — Watch

Watch the legend compare the "Transformers: The Last Knight" director to Spielberg and Scorsese.
Westworld Anthony Hopkins Season 1 Episode 1
John P. Johnson/HBO
Share

Anthony Hopkins is one of the most iconic actors of his generation, and he has some strong opinions about the brilliance of explosion king Michael Bay. Hopkins recently spoke with Yahoo Movies about why he wanted to join the “Transformers” saga, and wholeheartedly cited the director.

“I thought, ‘This guy’s a genius, he really is,’” he said. “He’s the same ilk as Oliver Stone and [Steven] Spielberg and [Martin] Scorsese. Brilliance. Savants, really, they are. He’s a savant. [The movies are] terrific. They’re created by a genius.”

READ MORE: ‘Solace’ Trailer: Anthony Hopkins Tracks Down Killer Colin Farrell in Crime Thriller

Bay recently admitted on his site that the upcoming “Transformers: The Last Knight” could be his final entry in the franchise.

“With every Transformers film, I’ve said it would be my last,” he wrote. “I see the 120 million fans around the world who see these movies, the huge theme park lines to the ride and the amazing Make-A-Wish kids who visit my sets, and it somehow keeps drawing me back. I love doing these movies. This film was especially fun to shoot. But, this time might really be it. So I’m blowing this one out.”

Watch Hopkins reveal his thoughts on Bay in the video below:

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad