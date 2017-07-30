‘Atomic Blonde’ Soundtrack: Stream David Bowie, A Flock Seagulls, and More on Spotify

“Atomic Blonde” is set just before the collapse of the Berlin Wall, and as such, Charlize Theron’s latest actioner features an ‘80s-appropriate soundtrack. Artists such as A Flock of Seagulls, David Bowie, George Michael, and ‘Til Tuesday are featured on the soundtrack, which is now available to listen to Spotify. Stream it below.

Mondo recently announced a new 2XLP version of the soundtrack on 180-gram blue vinyl and yellow-swirl vinyl. Here’s the tracklist:

Side A

01. “Cat People (Putting Out Fire)” — David Bowie

02. “Major Tom (Völlig Losgelöst)” — Peter Schilling

03. “Blue Monday” — HEALTH

04. “C*cks*cker” — Tyler Bates



Side B

05. “99 Luftballons” — Nena

06. “Father Figure” — George Michael

07. “Der Kommissar” — After the Fire

08. “Cities in Dust” — Siouxsie and the Banshees

Side C

09. “The Politics of Dancing” — Re-Flex

10. “Stigmata” — Marilyn Manson & Tyler Bates

11. “Demonstration” — Tyler Bates

Side D

12. “I Ran (So Far Away)” — A Flock of Seagulls

13. “99 Luftballons” — Kaleida

14. “Voices Carry” — ‘Til Tuesday

15. “London Calling” — The Clash

16. “Finding the UHF Device” — Tyler Bates