‘Baby Driver’ Opening Scene Is Some of the Best Action Filmmaking You’ll See This Year — Watch

Buckle up, folks. The first six minutes of Edgar Wright’s summer action hit “Baby Driver” are now streaming online, and they’re an exhilarating rush of action filmmaking that most Hollywood movies can’t touch.

READ MORE: ‘Baby Driver’: How Edgar Wright Is Saving the Action Film

“Baby Driver” has been in theaters for just over two weeks now and it’s already grossed over $60 million and counting, an impressive total for a movie made for just $34 million. It’s also the highest grossing U.S. release of Wright’s career thus far, already doubling the gross of his last biggest movie “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” The movie stars Ansel Elgort as a getaway driver whose last job spirals out of control.

In the six-minute opening scene, embedded below, the titular Baby jams out to Jon Spencer Blues Explosion‘s “Bellbottoms” while evading the police and driving three bank-robbing criminals to safety. Wright’s practical effects and razor-sharp editing elevate a traditional car chase into something far more exciting and reckless.

“Baby Driver” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

