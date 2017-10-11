Ben Affleck Apologizes to Hilarie Burton for Acting ‘Inappropriately’ During Groping

Ben Affleck has taken to Twitter to apologize to former “TRL” host Hilarie Burton for a previous incident in which he allegedly groped the one-time MTV star during a recording of the show back in 2001. Burton’s claims first sprang up on the social media platform just last night, when one Twitter user remembered that Affleck had groped the host, and the actress chimed in saying she had never forgotten the encounter either.

I didn’t forget. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017

Burton later tweeted a video of the cold open for “MTV TRL Uncensored” in which she is heard saying, “He comes over and tweaks my left boob,” presumably referring to Affleck. Her caption for the video reads: “Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love.”

https://t.co/wh2MpJVQzl Girls. I’m so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn’t cry. Sending love. — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017

Affleck issued his apology on the social media platform today, in which he calls his behavior “inappropriate” and offered a “sincere” apology to Burton.

I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) October 11, 2017

Like many male stars aligned with Harvey Weinstein, Affleck has been called up in recent days to sound off about the ousted Weinstein Company head and the many, many allegations of sexual abuse, harassment, and assault that have been waged against him over the past week.

Earlier this week, Affleck finally broke his silence on the matter, writing in an official statement: “I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used a position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick. This is completely unacceptable, and I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn’t happen to others.”

Yet Affleck’s statement has been maligned by many, including the initial Twitter user who recalled his behavior towards Burton, sparking this latest incident in what appears to be ongoing fallout from the continued Weinstein scandal.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.