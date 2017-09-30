‘Big Mouth’ Season 1 Voice Cast: A Visual Guide To The Adult Voices Behind The Tweens

Netflix’s new animated comedy “Big Mouth” takes on adolescence from a distinctly adult point of view, tracking the middle school adventures of a pack of tweens whose bodies are changing in crazy ways. Fortunately, their antics are brought to life by the crème de la crème of voice acting — starting with the powerhouse himself, co-creator Nick Kroll.

It wasn’t a surprise when Kroll, an executive producer of the show, recruited his friend and Broadway co-star John Mulaney to the roster. After that, the voice cast list seems to be a handful of your favorite SNL alums and comedy icons. Even Dick Whitman makes a small, yet savory appearance.

Nick Kroll (Nick, Hormone Monster, Coach Steve, Lola, Ladybug, Janitor, Nick Starr, Joe Walsh, Coach Hormone Monster, Ghost of Picasso, Ghost of Richard Burton, Italian Stallion)

Kroll voices not one, not three, but 12 characters in his new series. Most notably, Nick plays the fictional, younger version of himself, as well as the temperamental and perverted Hormone Monster and the clueless and illiterate Coach Steve.

John Mulaney (Andrew, Grandpa Andrew, Babe the Blue Ox)

Ripe with a pube-stache, braces, and more sexual thoughts than he can handle, Andrew is our way into what life is like when you have the Hormone Monster breathing down your neck.

Jessi Klein (Jessi)

As a native New Yorker, seasoned comedy writer Jessi Klein is every one of us, especially after her fictional younger self gets her period for the first time on a school trip.

Jason Mantzoukas (Jay, Socrates, Guy Bilzerian)

Not totally unlike his gambling-addicted character in “The House,” Jason Mantzoukas voices Jay, a preteen magician who regularly has sex with his pillow.

Jenny Slate (Missy)

The “Landline” star is totally unrecognizable as Missy, except in the fact that they’re both the absolute sweetest and most well-intended humans on the planet. Maybe the universe.

Maya Rudolph (Hormone Monstress, Diane, Bath Mat, Ghost of Elizabeth Taylor, Ghost of Whitney Houston)

No one has ever said the words “bubble bath” quite like the Hormone Monstress.

Andrew Rannells (Matthew)

The “Girls” star plays Matthew, a stylish teen who takes his role as morning news host much too seriously.

Jordan Peele (Ghost of Duke Ellington, Freddie Mercury, Atlanta Santa Claus, DJ, Cyrus, Patrick Ewing)

While he plays many roles, perhaps Peele’s standout moment gives Freddie Mercury a run for his money as he harmoniously belts a power ballad about human sexuality.

Fred Armisen (Elliot, Ghost of Antonin Scalia, Bus Driver, Starvos)

Armisen voices Nick’s oversharing father and steps in for a portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia that we didn’t know we needed.

Richard Kind (Marty)

The all-too-familiar voice belonging to Richard Kind is a cherry on top of an insatiable cast.

Paula Pell (Barbara)

The “30 Rock” alum is a perfect match for Kind’s character.

Kat Dennings (Leah)

Kat Dennings channels her sassy persona from “2 Broke Girls” to play Nick’s badass, feminist sister.

June Diane Raphael (Devin)

It’s hard being the popular girl.

Kristen Bell (Pillow)

Kristen Bell can do no wrong, even when she’s voicing a pillow (yes, the same pillow Jay regularly calls his girlfriend).

Kristen Wiig (Talking Vagina)

Every girl wishes their vagina was as nice as Jessi’s, which is voiced by the incredible Kristen Wiig.

Paul Scheer (Kurt)

Paul Scheer, recently featured in “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later,” is surprisingly very scary as Jay’s older brother.

Mark Duplass (Val)

Mark Duplass, who is also not scary at all in real life, plays Jay’s terrifying older brother with ease and charm.

Mae Whitman (Tallulah)

“The DUFF” and “Arrested Development” actress voices Tallulah, who makes a memorable appearance at Nick’s house party.

Zach Woods (Daniel)

The “Silicon Valley” star plays the bad guy for a good reason.

Alia Shawkat (Roland)

It’s hard to believe that Alia Shawkat and the cool, Upper West Side Roland are all that different.

Jon Hamm (Scallops)

If every scallop had the voice of Jon Hamm, why would you get anything else off the menu?

“Big Mouth” Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.