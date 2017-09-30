‘Big Mouth’ Season 1 Voice Cast: A Visual Guide To The Adult Voices Behind The Tweens

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Netflix’s new animated comedy “Big Mouth” takes on adolescence from a distinctly adult point of view, tracking the middle school adventures of a pack of tweens whose bodies are changing in crazy ways. Fortunately, their antics are brought to life by the crème de la crème of voice acting — starting with the powerhouse himself, co-creator Nick Kroll.
It wasn’t a surprise when Kroll, an executive producer of the show, recruited his friend and Broadway co-star John Mulaney to the roster. After that, the voice cast list seems to be a handful of your favorite SNL alums and comedy icons. Even Dick Whitman makes a small, yet savory appearance.
Kroll voices not one, not three, but 12 characters in his new series. Most notably, Nick plays the fictional, younger version of himself, as well as the temperamental and perverted Hormone Monster and the clueless and illiterate Coach Steve.
Ripe with a pube-stache, braces, and more sexual thoughts than he can handle, Andrew is our way into what life is like when you have the Hormone Monster breathing down your neck.
As a native New Yorker, seasoned comedy writer Jessi Klein is every one of us, especially after her fictional younger self gets her period for the first time on a school trip.
Not totally unlike his gambling-addicted character in “The House,” Jason Mantzoukas voices Jay, a preteen magician who regularly has sex with his pillow.
The “Landline” star is totally unrecognizable as Missy, except in the fact that they’re both the absolute sweetest and most well-intended humans on the planet. Maybe the universe.
No one has ever said the words “bubble bath” quite like the Hormone Monstress.
The “Girls” star plays Matthew, a stylish teen who takes his role as morning news host much too seriously.
While he plays many roles, perhaps Peele’s standout moment gives Freddie Mercury a run for his money as he harmoniously belts a power ballad about human sexuality.
Armisen voices Nick’s oversharing father and steps in for a portrayal of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia that we didn’t know we needed.
The all-too-familiar voice belonging to Richard Kind is a cherry on top of an insatiable cast.
The “30 Rock” alum is a perfect match for Kind’s character.
Kat Dennings channels her sassy persona from “2 Broke Girls” to play Nick’s badass, feminist sister.
It’s hard being the popular girl.
Kristen Bell can do no wrong, even when she’s voicing a pillow (yes, the same pillow Jay regularly calls his girlfriend).
Every girl wishes their vagina was as nice as Jessi’s, which is voiced by the incredible Kristen Wiig.
Paul Scheer, recently featured in “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later,” is surprisingly very scary as Jay’s older brother.
Mark Duplass, who is also not scary at all in real life, plays Jay’s terrifying older brother with ease and charm.
“The DUFF” and “Arrested Development” actress voices Tallulah, who makes a memorable appearance at Nick’s house party.
The “Silicon Valley” star plays the bad guy for a good reason.
It’s hard to believe that Alia Shawkat and the cool, Upper West Side Roland are all that different.
If every scallop had the voice of Jon Hamm, why would you get anything else off the menu?
“Big Mouth” Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.
