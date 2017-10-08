‘Bill and Ted 3’ Will Be Called ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music,’ Reveals Keanu Reeves

Now more than ever, the world needs to be reminded to be excellent to each other. Talk of a third “Bill and Ted” movie has kept hope alive that we’ll see Bill S. Preston, Esq. and Ted “Theodore” Logan once again, even if George Carlin’s death means Rufus won’t be joining them. Last night at New Yorker Festival, Keanu Reeves offered the whoa-worthy news that the third installment has a title: “Bill and Ted Face the Music.”

“We’re trying” to get it made, Keanu said. “There’s a script out there. We’re just trying to get it made. Show business is tough.” As for the plot, “it’s a cautionary tale. They’re supposed to save the world. But when we see them, they haven’t saved the world, and they’re married and have kids. And they’re playing to nobody. But they have to write the song…and face the music! Hopefully we’ll make it before I’m 60.”

Considering that some have speculated Keanu is actually immortal, that shouldn’t be too much of a problem. Read more here.