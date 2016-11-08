‘Black Mirror’: Now You, Too, Can Take a ‘Nosedive’ by Rating Everyone You Know

If you’ve already binge-watched the latest season of “Black Mirror,” then you’re already familiar with the Uber-like premise of “Nosedive”: Everybody rates everyone they interact with on a scale from one to five, and anything under four stars is seen as a failure. (This is also how an alarming number of critics grade things, but I digress.) A new tie-in website allows you to do just that, because social media hasn’t already made our interpersonal relationships strained enough.

READ MORE: ‘Black Mirror’ Season 3 Review: New Genres, New Talent Give Anthology Series an Upgrade

RateMe goes so far as to mimic the interface of Bryce Dallas Howard’s phone in the episode, in which she plays a rating-obsessed woman hoping to raise her 4.2 by delivering a speech at her former friend’s wedding. If you enter your name or social media handle, the site will generate you a rating of your own; I received a 3.6, which in the world of the show is dismal.

READ MORE: ‘Black Mirror’: How ‘San Junipero,’ Season 3’s Sweet Love Story, Came to Be

Season three of “Black Mirror” premiered on Netflix last month. All six new episodes are available to stream now and definitely rate higher than a 4.0.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.