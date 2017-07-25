Daniel Craig is Returning as 007 for Bond 25, Sources Say It’s a ‘Done Deal’

Daniel Craig isn’t stepping away from 007 after all. The actor is set to reprise his role as the world’s most famous British Secret Service agent for a fifth time on the big screen, following “Casino Royale,” “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall” and “Spectre.” Two sources close to production have confirmed the news with The New York Times, citing Craig’s return to the franchise as a “done deal.”

READ MORE: ‘Bond 25’: Why The Next Director Could Be Indie

Craig’s return to 007 was a giant question mark following the release of “Spectre” in November 2015. He went on record saying he would never want to take on the part again (“I’d rather break this glass and slash my wrists,” he told a British magazine), though he also called playing Bond the “best job in the world” in a later interview. Rumors were percolating that Tom Hardy, Idris Elba, Tom Hiddleston or Damian Lewis could be donning the tuxedo, though MGM and Eon Productions always wanted Craig.

Director Sam Mendes, who was behind the camera for “Skyfall” and “Spectre,” definitely won’t be returning for another installment. The production companies will announce additional cast members and a director at a later date.

By taking on his fifth turn as 007, Craig will become the second longest-running Bond in movie history. Sir Roger Moore and Sean Connery played Bond in a total of seven films (if you count “Never Say Never Again” for Connery). MGM and Eon Productions will release Bond 25 in theaters November 8, 2019.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.