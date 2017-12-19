Read Next: IndieWire Wins 2 LA Press Club Awards, Including TV Critic of the Year Ben Travers
Christian Bale Says Hollywood (and the World) Would Be Better If ‘White Dudes’ Weren’t in Charge of Everything

The actor says there would be "so much better films and so much more interesting stories" if white dudes weren't running Hollywood.
Christian BaleVariety Studio at TIFF presented by AT&T, Day 3, Toronto International Film Festival, Canada - 11 Sep 2017
Christian Bale
Quance/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Christian Bale has had enough of “white guys” running everything in Hollywood and beyond. The actor stopped by AOL Build with his “Hostiles” co-star Rosamund Pike and Wes Studi on December 18 and told the crowd that the reason he moved to the U.S. in the first place was because he wanted his kids to grow up in a “country of inclusion.” Unfortunately, that ideal hasn’t been too much of a reality.

“Our culture will be so much richer the day that we stop saying, ‘Hey, it’s all white dudes who are running things,'” Bale said. “Whether that be Hollywood, whether that be Washington, you know. We’re going to get, in Hollywood, so much better films and so much more interesting stories being told and America will become the America that the rest of the world sees it as, that makes it unique…that we recognize makes this such a beautiful, brilliant country.”

Bale returns to the big screen on December 22 as the star of Scott Cooper’s bloody Western “Hostiles.” The actor plays an Army captain who agrees to help bring a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back to their tribal lands in the year 1892. The two men are joined by a suicidal widow who is still grieving over the murder of her family by Comanche indians.

You can watch Bale’s entire AOL Build session in the video below.

