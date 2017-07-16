Colin Trevorrow Explains Why He Should Still Direct ‘Star Wars’ Despite That Whole ‘Book of Henry’ Thing

Colin Trevorrow’s “The Book of Henry” was so poorly received that some have wondered whether he’ll still direct the untitled “Star Wars: Episode IX.” He wouldn’t be the first director to lose a “Star Wars” gig, as both Josh Trank and Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have been relieved of their duties in taking us to a galaxy far, far away. In a new Hollywood Reporter interview, Trevorrow appears to respond to this speculation by explaining why he’s still the right man for the job.

“Not only did I grow up on these stories, like all of us did, [but] I think that the values of ‘Star Wars’ are values that I hold very close and very dear in my life,” says Trevorrow, perhaps to all of us reading at home or perhaps to Kathleen Kennedy.

“I feel that the message of the way that the Force teaches you to treat other people and show respect for others, and the way it guides you through life, is really important to me. And I hope everybody would realize that that set of stories has affected me as deeply in my life as it has affected them.”

It isn’t quite “let the hate flow through you,” but as a plaintive statement it’s reasonable enough. Read the full interview/plea here.

