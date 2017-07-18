Darren Aronofsky’s Next Movie is An Artificial Intelligence Courtroom Drama

We’re still three months away from the release of Darren Aronofsky’s psychological horror-thriller “mother!,” but the filmmaker isn’t wasting anytime in setting up his next project. Paramount has purchased an untitled script by Joe Epstein for Aronofsky to direct, according to The Tracking Board. Aronofsky has worked with the studio on previous efforts “mother!” and “Noah.”

Details about the script are scarce, but both Tracking Board and Deadline confirm it’s a courtroom drama that involves artificial intelligence. Aronofsky will also produce under his Protozoa Pictures production banner. This is the second movie Aronofsky will have in development now. He’s a producer on the upcoming Yann Demange crime drama “White Boy Rick,” starring Matthew McConaughey. Protozoa was also behind last year’s Oscar nominee “Jackie.”

“mother!” marks Aronofsky’s return to the big screen after the three years since “Noah” was released in 2014. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem and Michelle Pfeiffer and tells the story of a couple whose lives are disturbed by the arrival of uninvited guests to their home. Aronofsky also wrote the movie.

“mother!” opens nationwide October 13.

