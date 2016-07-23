‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ Trailer: Elijah Wood Electrifies Murder-Mystery Series

BBC America has your new favorite comedy premiering this fall. The network released the first look at “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” during its Saturday panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Stars Elijah Wood, Samuel Barnett, Hannah Marks and Jade Eshete, along with lead writer and executive producer Max Landis and showrunner Robert Cooper, discussed the upcoming series, which is now in production.

“Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” follows Wood as a loner named Todd whose life, after the bizarre murder of a millionaire, is thrust into the orbit of Dirk Gently (Barnett), an eccentric detective who believes they’re destined to solve the murder-mystery together. Upon meeting this new pal, his realizes that his life will never be the same. Crossing unlikely paths with a bevy of wild and dangerous characters, they land a few random steps closer to uncovering the truth with each episode.

The series also stars Mpho Koaho, Fiona Dourif, Michael Eklund, Miquel Sandoval, Dustin Mulligan, Aaron Douglas, Neil Brown Jr. and Richard Schiff. The comedy is an eight-part co-production of AMC Studios, IDEATE MEDIA and IDW Entertainment with Circle of Confusion producing.

“Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” will premiere October 22 on BBC America.

Watch the first preview below:

