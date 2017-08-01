Diversity and Inclusion Has Seen Little Improvement in Hollywood Over the Last Decade — Report

Despite growing demand and awareness around inclusion and representation, a new report found that women, minorities, and LGBT people appeared in the top-grossing Hollywood movies in numbers vastly disproportionate to their U.S. demographics.

The study was led by USC professor Dr. Tracy L. Smith under the Media, Diversity, and Social Change Initiative at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism. Smith and her team analyzed the top 100 grossing films from 2007-2016 (excluding 2011, which was covered in a separate report). Out of 900 films surveyed, 40,000 characters were measured for gender, race, LGBTQ identities, or disability. Over the decade, Smith found very little change in onscreen representation, and even less inclusivity amongst directors.