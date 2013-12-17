Do Girls Watch Animated Superhero Shows?

Appearing on

Kevin Smith’s ‘Fat Man on Batman’ podcast last week, well-known comic and

animation writer Paul Dini pulled no punches when it came around to the fact that

there are lots of superhero shows and toys for the boys, but very few for the

girls:

DINI:

“They’re all for boys ‘we do not want the girls’, I mean, I’ve heard executives say this,

you know, not [where I am] but at other places, saying like, ‘We do not want girls

watching this show.” SMITH: “WHY? That’s 51% of the population.” DINI: “They. Do. Not. Buy. Toys. The girls buy different

toys. The girls may watch the show—”

In other words, execs would rather ignore half

the population because they think they don’t buy the merchandise associated

with a show. So if you’re wondering why you’re favourite superhero show got the

axe and heard it was poor merchandise sales, at least you now know why.

The irony of it all is that girls do watch

superhero shows and have for some time. Heck, boys will watch girl superhero

shows too; the Powerpuff Girls proved that beyond all doubt and that show sold

toys like hotcakes to them all!

It’s highly irresponsible to use female fans

as a scapegoat for something they have little control over. Nobody buys stuff

they don’t want and saying it’s their fault for the poor sales of the stuff in

the first place is ludicrous!

So the next time you hear that Wonder Woman,

Batgirl, Amethyst and all your favourite superheroines were looked over for a

shiny new animated show in favour of, say, Batman (again), just remember that

girls don’t like superhero shows because someone says so.