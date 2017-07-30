‘Dunkirk’ is Still #1 and ‘Girls Trip’ Holds, but the Top 10 Plummets

“Dunkirk” and “Girls Trip” held well their second weekends, taking first and third place in the top 10, but the full list totaled $138 million — down 29 percent from the same weekend last year. And while a second weekend at #1 is great news for Christopher Nolan’s war film, at $28 million it’s the lowest #1 of the summer — and below any #1 for last summer as well.

The top spot was there for the taking for “The Emoji Movie,” Sony Animation’s latest offering (at $50 million in budget, economical). But with audiences reacting like critics (its 10 Metacritic score near record bad), the attempt to bring phone emojis to life did have one rare achievement for a new animated film: It fell Saturday from Friday, down 14 percent.

Had “Atomic Blonde” performed somewhat better than half as well as the similar female action hero “Lucy” on exactly the same date in 2014, it also could have taken #1. But it fell short at $18.5 million and only #4. At $30 million and potential worldwide interest, it could be OK — but not good enough to help rescue wilting results at U.S. theaters.

“Dunkirk” did the minimum it needed to stay on track for at least a $175 million domestic total. Worldwide, it is at $234 million with some big territories waiting to open and some stronger holds elsewhere. Still, among Nolan’s films and also compared to other war films, the 44 percent drop is not stellar, even if it is better than most second weeks for top openers.

It also pales when compared to “Girls Trip.” Its 36 percent fall is better than “Bad Moms” last year in its second weekend (and $6 million higher in gross). Earning $100 million now seems certain, with a real chance of topping the $113 million “Moms” surprised with last year. “Trip” cost $19 million to make.

“Baby Driver” (Sony) is also holding very well, now at $92 million and also guaranteed a $100 million total. And “Wonder Woman” (Warner Bros.) is down a tiny 23 percent to stay in the Top 10. It should hit $400 million by next weekend or right after.

The Top Ten

1. Dunkirk (Warner Bros.) – Week 2; Last weekend #1

$28,130,000 (-44%) in 3,748 theaters (+28); PTA (per theater average): $7,505; Cumulative: $02,836.000

2. The Emoji Movie (Sony) NEW – Cinemascore: B; Metacritic: 10; Est. budget: $50 million

$25,650,000 in 4,075 theaters; PTA: $6,294; Cumulative: $28,650,000

3. Girls Trip (Universal) – Week 2; Last weekend #2

$20,086,000 (-36%) in 2,648 theaters (+57); PTA: $7,585; Cumulative: $65,525,000

4. Atomic Blonde (Focus) NEW – Cinemascore: B+; Metacritic: 63; Est. budget: $30 million

$18,554,000 in 3,304 theaters; PTA: $5,616; Cumulative: $18,554,000

5. Spider-Man: Homecoming (Sony) – Week 4; Last weekend #3

$13,450,000 (-39%) in 3,625 theaters (-505); PTA: $3,710; Cumulative: $278,357,000

6. War for the Planet of the Apes (20th Century Fox) – Week 3; Last weekend #4

$10,375,000 (-50%) in 3,374 theaters (-726); PTA: $3,075; Cumulative: $118,688,000

7. Despicable Me 3 (Universal) – Week 5; Last weekend #6

$7,726,000 (-41%) in 3,030 theaters (-495); PTA: $2,550; Cumulative: $230,426,000

8. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets (STX) – Week 2; Last weekend #5

$6,800,000 (-60%) in 3,553 theaters (no change); PTA: $1,914; Cumulative: $30,626,000

9. Baby Driver (Sony) – Week 5; Last weekend #7

$4,050,000 (-33%) in 1,961 theaters (-542); PTA: $2,065; Cumulative: $92,046,0003,540,0

10. Wonder Woman (Warner Bros.) – Week 9; Last weekend #9

$3,540,000 (-23%) in 1,651 theaters (-320); PTA: $2,144; Cumulative: $395,444,000