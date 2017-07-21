Read Next: ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Could Drive the Box Office to a $4 Billion Summer
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

‘Dunkirk’ Soundtrack: Stream Hans Zimmer’s Most Intense Christopher Nolan Score Yet — Listen

The clock is ticking.
"Dunkirk"
The destroyed city of Dunkirk Summer 1940 WARTIME HISTORICAL Photo Archive Box 23
British escape route near Dunkirk, littered with wrecked trucks in Summer 1940 WARTIME HISTORICAL Photo Archive Box 23
British escape route near Dunkirk, littered with wrecked lorries, in Spring/Summer 1940 WARTIME HISTORICAL Photo Archive Box 23
Wrecks of British trucks on the beach at Dunkirk in Summer 1940 WARTIME HISTORICAL Photo Archive Box 23. On back: 'Steckengebliebender Kraftwagen'
View Gallery
View Gallery28 Images
Share

Now that “Dunkirk” is out, so is its soundtrack. Hans Zimmer’s sixth collaboration with Christopher Nolan doesn’t come with a giant red button, but it does have the intensity of a ticking time bomb to match the film’s World War II drama. Listen to the soundtrack on Spotify here.

Lorne Balfe, Andrew Kawczynski, and Steve Mazzaro are credited with providing additional music. Here’s the tracklist:

  1. “The Mole” (5:35)
  2. “We Need Our Army Back” (6:28)
  3. “Shivering Soldier” (2:52)
  4. “Supermarine” (8:03)
  5. “The Tide” (3:48)
  6. “Regimental Brothers” (5:04)
  7. “Impulse” (2:36)
  8. “Home” (6:02)
  9. “The Oil” (6:10)
  10. “Variation 15 (Dunkirk)” (5:51)
  11. “End Titles (Dunkirk)” (7:12)

Zimmer previously collaborated with Nolan on “Batman Begins,” “The Dark Knight,” “Inception,” “The Dark Knight Rises,” and “Interstellar.” “Dunkirk” is now in theaters.

Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad