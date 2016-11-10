‘Fraud’ Exclusive Trailer: A Collection of Family Home Movies Document a Crime Spree

The new documentary “Fraud” uses amateur videos to tell a story of greed and desperation, and one family’s struggle for the American dream. Born from a colossal trove of innocuous uploads to YouTube, the film features a family’s home movies that document a desperate crime spree and their bid to outrun the consequences. Watch an exclusive trailer for the film below and check out the poster as well.

The film was written and directed by award-winning filmmaker and New York Times bestselling children’s book author Dean Fleischer-Camp (“Marcel the Shell with Shoe On”). It was executive produced by Rough House Pictures, a joint venture between directors David Gordon Green (“George Washington”) and Jody Hill (“Observe and Report”) and actor Danny McBride (“Eastbound and Down”), and produced by Riel Roch-Decter and Sebastian Pardo of MEMORY.

“The whole time I was watching it I was thinking, ‘I’ve never seen anything like this before,’” said Jody Hill. “I couldn’t look away. I had to see what happened next . It had me going all the way through the end. It’s probably the most fun movie I’ve seen in the last couple of years.”

“Fraud” had its world premiere at the Hot Docs International Film Festival in May. It later screened at BAMcinemaFest and Fantastic Fest. It will have its Los Angeles premiere at the AFI Festival on Saturday, November 12 at 7 pm and will screen again on Monday, November 14.

