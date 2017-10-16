‘Game of Thrones’ Guest Actor Roy Dotrice Dies at Age 94

Roy Dotrice, a British actor well-known for his role in Milos Forman’s Best-Picture Oscar winner “Amadeus,” has died at the age of 94. According to a family statement, he “died peacefully on Monday, October 16 in his London home surrounded by family,” as reported by BBC News.

More recently, Dotrice was most known for voicing the audiobook version of “A Song of Ice and Fire” by George R. R. Martin, the source for HBO’s hit series “Game of Thrones.” For the first novel, “A Game of Thrones,” he voiced no less than 224 different characters. Thanks to this astonishing feat, Dotrice was awarded the Guinness World Record for most character voices in an audiobook back in 2004.

However, it was not just on paper and voice that Dotrice contributed to the high-fantasy world of Westeros. Initially, Dotrice was cast to play Grand Maester Pycelle in the show before Julian Glover. However, he was unable to do so because of health issues. Instead, he also starred as the pyromancer Hallyne in the Season 2 episodes “The Ghost of Harrenhal” and “Blackwater” back in 2012, in what ended up being his last on-screen role.

You may remember his character for introducing wildfire, the highly radioactive weapon that was used in the Battle of the Blackwater.

Dotrice was also an icon in the London theatre scene. He is survived by his three children, Karen, Michele, and Yvette, and seven grandchildren.