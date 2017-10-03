Read Next: The Most Unforgettable Movie Mistakes, from ‘North by Northwest’ and ‘Elf’ to ‘Jackie Brown’ and ‘The Matrix’
‘A Ghost Story’ Sweepstakes: Enter to Win One of 2017’s Best Indies on Blu-ray

Enter for a chance to win a Blu-Ray copy of one of 2017's best indies starring Rooney Mara and Casey Affleck.
"A Ghost Story"
Despite featuring what looks like a ghost straight out of a “Scooby-Doo” cartoon, “A Ghost Story” was one of 2017’s most poignant and beautiful films which ruminated on love, life and death. After dying in a car crash, a musician (Casey Affleck) returns home to his wife (Rooney Mara), as an almost cartoon ghost, draped in a sheet with cutout eyeholes.

The film struck a chord with critics at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and took the top spot in IndieWire’s mid-year ranking of the best indies of 2017. And of course, there’s the much-talked about scene of Rooney Mara eating an entire pie.

To celebrate the Blu-Ray release of “A Ghost Story,” we’ve giving away five Blu-Ray copies of the film to five lucky winners based in the United States.

Now through Tuesday, October 10 at noon ET, readers in the U.S. can enter to win by filling out the registration form below. All that is required is your full name, a valid email address and follows on our various social media pages. If you already follow us, then you’re already half way there. The winner will be notified via the registered email address on Tuesday, October 10 at or around 3pm ET.

