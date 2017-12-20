‘Grace and Frankie’ Season 4 Trailer: Lisa Kudrow, Open Marriages, and Rhinestones Come to Netflix’s Mature Comedy

It’s no secret that Hollywood is wary of women of a certain age, which is why the success of the Netflix comedy “Grace and Frankie, now heading into its fourth season, cannot be overstated. All hail Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, who dial up their own individual quirks to off the charts levels to deliver the wackiest show about aging ever made. Fonda and Tomlin play best friends Grace and Frankie, thrown together by the discovery that their former husbands were having an affair with each other. The first season received mixed reviews, critics steadily warmed up to the series over season two and three. The newly released fourth season trailer promises plenty of over the top hijinks that viewers have come to expect from “Grace and Frankie,” including the ladies hocking their vibrators on college campuses, and fun with home births.

Comedy legend Lisa Kudrow joins for season 4, playing a rhinestoned friend of Grace’s who might try to turn their duo into a trio. Peter Gallagher also makes an appearance as a potential love interest for Grace, which bodes well for older women everywhere. In yet another adorable plot line wherein Sol (Sam Waterston) and Robert (Martin Sheen) must discover to gay life in their advanced age, the couple attempts opening up their relationship.

For a master class in comedic timing, check out the trailer for “Grace and Frankie” season 4: