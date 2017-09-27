TakeAKnee: ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘The X-Files,’ ‘Star Trek’ and More Join the Movement

Shonda Rhimes, Gillian Anderson, and David Duchovny are the latest stars to kneel in solidarity to protest racial inequality and police injustice in the United States.

The hashtag, the linked arms, and the kneel mimic the actions taken by NFL players during the National Anthem, as players paid homage to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began the protest movement last football season. The peaceful protests caused controversy that was further aggravated by President Donald Trump, following his remarks at an Alabama political rally.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now, out, he’s fired. He’s fired,'” Trump said.

In response, people everywhere, not just on the football field, have begun to show their support, including some of TV’s biggest faces. The cast of “Grey’s Anatomy,” including well-known activist Jesse Williams, Ellen Pompeo, and Shonda Rhimes herself, shared their support over social media.

Mulder and Scully, a.k.a Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny, have also joined the movement via social media as they bent the knee on the set of Season 11 of “The X-Files.”

Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Commander Michael Burnham on “Star Trek: Discovery,” showcased the cast’s support by posting on Instagram alongside a majority of her “Star Trek” coworkers.

Trevor Jackson, who starred in Netflix’s “Burning Sands,” took a knee on the Red Carpet for his new film, “‘Til Death Do Us Part.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZiLpFyDY3H/?tagged=takeaknee

And “Empire” creator Lee Daniels also took his support to Twitter.

The support is bound to continue as #TakeAKnee goes viral and more actors help to raise awareness.