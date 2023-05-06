‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Post-Credits Scenes Tease a Franchise That’s Not Over Yet

[Editor’s note: The following post contains spoilers for both “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and its post-credits scenes.]

While “Guardians of the Galaxy” filmmaker James Gunn has never played coy about his plans to close out his Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy with this week’s “Vol. 3” (the man is, after all, now running DC Studios alongside his long-time producing partner Peter Safran, in addition to prepping his own “Superman” film for the shingle), the wider franchise doesn’t seem to be too pumped about the supposed end of the road for its most distinct band of intergalactic weirdos.

So it should come as little surprise that when the third film in the trilogy closes out, it leaves the possibility of more adventures wide open, care of a pair of new post-credits scenes that tease a future for (some) of our spacey heroes.

By way of catch up: Gunn’s film ends with Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) finally heading home to Earth to reunite with his grandfather, where he will also presumably try out being a regular ol’ guy for once, while leaving Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) in charge of the rest of the Guardians and their continuing attempts to save other intergalactic denizens in need.

Other Guardians have also moved on, including Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), who has returned to the Ravagers after attempting one last mission with the Guardians, and Peter’s own half-sister Mantis (Pom Klementieff), who is eager to pursue her own dreams, independent of her found family. And both Gamora’s sister Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Drax (Dave Bautista) have opted to settle down in Knowhere to help care for the many kiddos and creatures the team rescued from the evil High Evolutionary at the end of “Vol. 3.”

This is where “Vol. 3” ends — and where new stories, it seems, are destined to begin.

[One more warning: The following post contains spoilers for both “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and its post-credits scenes.]

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Courtesy of Marvel Studios

1. Meet the New Guardians

Our original heroes may be somewhat scattered around the universe, but the mission of the Guardians as an institution is far from over. With Rocket now in charge of the team, it’s time to head out and save some needy newbies. The first scene finds the new team, including returning stars Rocket, Groot (Vin Diesel), and Kraglin (Sean Gunn), plus Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova) and Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), who are new to the team. Cosmo first appeared in “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” while Adam served as one of the antagonists of “Vol. 3,” before learning a big lesson about being a good person by the time Gunn’s film wrapped. And now he gets to be a hero, too! That’s not all: They’re also joined by young Phyla-Vell (Kai Zen), one of the kiddos rescued from the evil High Evolutionary at the end of “Vol. 3.”

The group is assembled on a desert planet, where a nervous pack of seemingly innocent citizens awaits what looks to be a long-desired showdown between the Guardians and a pack of wild, vicious, incredibly fast alien animals. As they come charging at the very-ready crew, Rocket cues up “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone, a cute callback to the very start of this series.

But if Rocket is in charge of the Guardians, and they’re still happily killing baddies and listening to classic jams, what’s up with their original leader?

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Courtesy of Marvel Studios

2. Star-Lord Tries Out the Earthly Life

Peter has already arrived back on Earth by the time Gunn’s film ends, with his teary grandfather (Gregg Henry) instantly recognizing the long-missing member of his family. The second scene finds the duo hanging out in St. Charles (a St. Louis, Missouri suburb — shout out to Gunn’s hometown!), casually enjoying breakfast together.

As Peter slurps away at some cereal, he and Grandpa amiably bicker over whether or not Peter can help a neighbor with some household chores. (Earth! What a drag!) A little treat is waiting for eagle-eyed viewers, who just might notice that Grandpa’s newspaper includes a front-page headline about Kevin Bacon being abducted by aliens, a nod to the wacky stuff that unfolded during the “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” in which Mantix and Drax kidnapped the international superstar as a misbegotten present for Peter.

Ah, soothing. So calm! So domestic! And yet, the Marvel brass have one last trick up their sleeves, closing out the scene (and the film) with a final kicker. While it’s the kind of message audiences are used to seeing at the end of most Marvel movies, this one does still surprise: “The Legendary Star-Lord” will return. Oh, will he?

A Walt Disney Pictures release, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ is now in theaters.