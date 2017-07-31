Read Next: ‘Barry’ Enters a Strange New World — and Can’t Shake the Old One
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Hans Zimmer is Taking Over Composing Duties for ‘Blade Runner 2049’ — Report

Frequent Denis Villeneuve collaborator and "Mother!" composer Johann Johannsson will reportedly take a backseat.
blade runner hans zimmer
Warner Bros./REX Shutterstock
Share

Hans Zimmer has found a project worthy of following “Dunkirk”: Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049.” The prolific composer is reportedly taking over scoring duties from longtime Villeneuve composer Johan Johannsson, reports Vanity Fair.

Hailing from Iceland, Johannsson penned the scores for “Sicario,” “Prisoners,” and “Arrival,” all of which were directed by Villeneuve. He also composed Darren Aronofksy’s “Mother!,” in theaters this September. Though he will still be involved in a smaller capacity, it will be as a backseat to Zimmer and his “Dunkirk” collaborator Benjamin Wallfisch.

In addition to scoring “Dunkirk,” Zimmer has kept busy this year; he not only toured the U.S. for the first time, but was heard shredding at Coachella. He stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” to play his sweeping soundtrack for “Planet Earth II,” which included lending his signature bombast to the now-infamous iguana versus snake chase. No word on whether those critters will make an appearance in “Blade Runner 2049.”

Neither Zimmer nor Johannsson have commented on the surprise change. Villeneuve informed the French paper Studio Ciné Live in an interview, which was picked up by Film Music Reporter.

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

New ‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Reveals a Sad Albert Einstein, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. and More in Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded Movie
New ‘Oppenheimer’ Trailer Reveals a Sad Albert Einstein, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. and More in Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded Movie
3 hours ago
Danna Paola Is Ready to ‘Conquer New Hearts’ as She Plots First-Ever U.S. Tour
rollingstone
Danna Paola Is Ready to ‘Conquer New Hearts’ as She Plots First-Ever U.S. Tour
4 hours ago
Peter Sarsgaard And Mackenzie Davis Horror Pic ‘The Damning Of A Country Merchant’ Heads To Cannes Market 
Peter Sarsgaard And Mackenzie Davis Horror Pic ‘The Damning Of A Country Merchant’ Heads To Cannes Market 
3 hours ago
How to Stream The Muppets Mayhem
How to Stream The Muppets Mayhem
3 hours ago
Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Tangles With Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic
Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Tangles With Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic
3 hours ago
PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad