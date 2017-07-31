Hans Zimmer is Taking Over Composing Duties for ‘Blade Runner 2049’ — Report

Hans Zimmer has found a project worthy of following “Dunkirk”: Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner 2049.” The prolific composer is reportedly taking over scoring duties from longtime Villeneuve composer Johan Johannsson, reports Vanity Fair.

Hailing from Iceland, Johannsson penned the scores for “Sicario,” “Prisoners,” and “Arrival,” all of which were directed by Villeneuve. He also composed Darren Aronofksy’s “Mother!,” in theaters this September. Though he will still be involved in a smaller capacity, it will be as a backseat to Zimmer and his “Dunkirk” collaborator Benjamin Wallfisch.

In addition to scoring “Dunkirk,” Zimmer has kept busy this year; he not only toured the U.S. for the first time, but was heard shredding at Coachella. He stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” to play his sweeping soundtrack for “Planet Earth II,” which included lending his signature bombast to the now-infamous iguana versus snake chase. No word on whether those critters will make an appearance in “Blade Runner 2049.”

Neither Zimmer nor Johannsson have commented on the surprise change. Villeneuve informed the French paper Studio Ciné Live in an interview, which was picked up by Film Music Reporter.