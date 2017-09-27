Harry Knowles to Step Away From Ain’t It Cool News After Sexual Assault Accusations

Harry Knowles is stepping away from Ain’t It Cool News to spend time on “Therapy, detox, and getting to a better place,” according to posts on Twitter and Facebook Tuesday night.

Knowles also said that he’s training his sister, Dannie Knowles, to run the site in his absence. “Teaching my sister the ins and outs of AICN for take-over. I feel she’s doing a great job, while I step away. Tomorrow she emails contacts.” Responding to a question on his Facebook feed about the timing of the handoff, Knowles replied, “In progress.”

Knowles, who founded AICN in 1996, has spent the last few days under intense fire after IndieWire reported an accusation by Jasmine Baker, who said Knowles sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions at Alamo Drafthouse. Today, IndieWire reported additional accusations from four other women.

Yesterday saw the departure of two key staff AICN staffers, Knowles’ removal from the Austin Film Critics’ Society and the announcement from Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League that he severed all association with Knowles. He and Knowles are co-founders of Fantastic Fest, which is currently under way in Austin.

