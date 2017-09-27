Read Next: ‘Oppenheimer’ Sold $5 Million in Tickets This Weekend Because ‘Barbie’ Was Sold Out
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Harry Knowles to Step Away From Ain’t It Cool News After Sexual Assault Accusations

He founded Ain't It Cool News in 1996, and will spend time on "therapy, detox and getting to a better place."
HARRY KNOWLES Harry Knowles poses at his home, in Austin, Texas. From his home, Knowles runs Ain't it Cool News, an Internet web site loaded with inside information about the latest projects in Hollywood, breaking news about casting and offering early reviews of movies being shot and others in the writing stagesHARRY KNOWLES, AUSTIN, USA
Harry Knowles in Austin, 1997
CABLUCK/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Share

Harry Knowles is stepping away from Ain’t It Cool News to spend time on “Therapy, detox, and getting to a better place,” according to posts on Twitter and Facebook Tuesday night.

Knowles also said that he’s training his sister, Dannie Knowles, to run the site in his absence. “Teaching my sister the ins and outs of AICN for take-over. I feel she’s doing a great job, while I step away. Tomorrow she emails contacts.” Responding to a question on his Facebook feed about the timing of the handoff, Knowles replied, “In progress.”

Knowles, who founded AICN in 1996, has spent the last few days under intense fire after IndieWire reported an accusation by Jasmine Baker, who said Knowles sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions at Alamo Drafthouse. Today, IndieWire reported additional accusations from four other women. 

Yesterday saw the departure of two key staff AICN staffers, Knowles’ removal from the Austin Film Critics’ Society and the announcement from Alamo Drafthouse founder Tim League that he severed all association with Knowles. He and Knowles are co-founders of Fantastic Fest, which is currently under way in Austin.

We have reached out to Knowles for comment and will update as needed.

More to come. 

Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.
Subscribe
More from IndieWire
Daily Headlines
Daily Headlines covering Film, TV and more.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
IndieWire is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 IndieWire Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad