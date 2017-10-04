Harvey Weinstein Readies Legal Team to Combat Personal Allegations Unearthed by The New York Times and The New Yorker

Upon learning that reporters from The New York Times and The New Yorker are planning to publish allegations of his sexual and workplace impropriety, Harvey Weinstein has mobilized a robust cadre of lawyers to fight the publications, Variety reports.

At The New York Times, correspondent Jodi Kantor and investigative reporter Megan Twohey have reportedly contacted dozens of The Weinstein Company and Miramax Films co-founder’s current and former employees. Kantor and Twohey have also reportedly seen human resource files on Weinstein, and quoted female accusers on the record.

Kantor co-wrote an April 2015 exposé on Amazon’s ruthless workplace culture, and Twohey wrote a NYT piece last month on legal complications stemming Weinstein’s role in a Spring 2015 amfAR auction. Meanwhile, “Today” contributor Ronan Farrow, the son of Woody Allen and Mia Farrow, is said to be writing his own story for The New Yorker.

Weinstein retained attorney David Boies, who has made multiple Supreme Court appearances and advocated for high-profile clients like Al Gore, Michael Moore, and late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. He’s also hired Lisa Bloom (who often takes on sexual harassment cases like her mother, Gloria Allred), and Charles Harder, who help Hulk Hogan secure a $31 million settlement from Gawker one year ago.

In addition, one source told Variety that Weinstein is attempting to recruit Lanny Davis, who served President Bill Clinton as special counsel. Weinstein is also believed to have contacted multiple crisis PR firms.

Neither The New York Times nor The New Yorker commented on their forthcoming articles, but Weinstein issued a succinct statement via spokesperson: “The story sounds so good I want to buy the movie rights.”